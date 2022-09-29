A huge lost opportunity
Senators Michael Bennett and John Hickenlooper have failed Colorado. Either or both could have stood up and refused to go along with Joe Biden’s latest IRA inflationary pork-laden spending bill unless Space Force Command was immediately and permanently guaranteed to Colorado.
A huge lost opportunity to do what is right for Colorado. But that is typical of both who are woke Party loyalists and self first.
Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin seem to know how to play their cards to get what they want for their states.
Bill Robertson
Colorado Springs
Make the Springs a great town
I hope the next mayor of Colorado Springs is a strong conservative. And also that the people of Colorado Springs vote in a all conservative City Council. A proven strong conservative person that has shown their conservative side in the past and not by name only. Let’s vote in a person who will take back the city from the Utilities and give it back to us.
Take down all the red light cameras, remove all bike lanes in our city and shrink the size of the city Utilities. A City Council that backs a strong conservative mayor and no backing at all for the city Utilities. Stop all the building in our city. Bring back water for our citizens to use freely and not restricted by the city Utilities. Let’s make Colorado Springs a great town again — for us.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
Get a grip on reality
Speaking as a proud Libertarian, well OMG, be still my heart! Three cheers for Mike Rosen!
It’s about time the mainstream media “journalists” were confronted on their blatant bias and hypocrisy! I can hardly believe they’re so incredulous that the great unwashed no longer value their profession as they once did before The Fourth Estate died at their hands and on their watch. Heir Goebbels would be so proud!
While you’re at it, perhaps you can also expose the publication that emanates from the population center 40 miles south of Colorado Springs too? Shortly after the election they started chanting the lies and conspiracy theory mantra too and refused to print letters to the editor attempting to tell the other side of the story on the opinion page. Somehow, they conveniently just never got around to explaining why they treated the Trump Russia Conspiracy hoax as news and the election fraud as conspiracy theory. Can you say double standard?
Two years and three editors later, they’re still in denial. Those playing the part of John the Baptist have found real newspapers in adjacent communities to the West who are more than willing to tell both sides of the story.
Look in the mirror, confront your bias, and tell all your journalist cohorts to get a grip on reality.
The charade is over and your emperor needs a new wardrobe.
Gordon Carleton
Pueblo West
Wake-up call for America
I’m not sure where Leonard Pitts was during the Trump administration. In his opinion article, he wrote, “If conservatives really wanted to fix immigration, they could have done so years ago.” Amazing progress was being made to secure our border with Mexico, control illegal immigration and to bring humane treatment to those caught entering the United States illegally. Within hours of his inaugural, President Joe Biden eliminated all progress toward securing our border.
The lack of wisdom and understanding of many in our leadership is evidenced by their venomous hated toward those who disagree with them and how they disparage the success of others. We have heard pleas to the Biden administration for help on our southern border for almost two years now. Those pleas are met with no action. In fact, we are told that all is well on the border. They must think we are deaf and blind.
Now that Gov. Ron DeSantis has flown a few illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard for relocation, one would think the sky had fallen in.
Pitts claimed Gov. DeSantis had committed a “political stunt” but I say “no”. This was a wake-up call for America.
If it takes this kind of strategy to awaken Americans to the deceptions of the Biden administration and bring more light to at least one of the insane policies of his administration, we need to elect more men like DeSantis.
Judi Stansbury
Colorado Springs
Laws of good leadership
I have one question for Lt. Gen. Richard Clark superintendent of the Air Force Academy. Do you call your mother “mom.” Do you call your father “dad”? I will bet you do.
Even though I was only an E5 in the U.S. Navy a long time ago, I still remember one of the unwritten laws of good leadership, “Don’t ever ask your troops to do anything you wouldn’t.”
Pete Leonard
Colorado Springs