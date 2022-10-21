A long-term tax
El Paso County citizens are experiencing tough financial times. We need tax relief — not government with its hands out.
Inflation is “reported” to be 8.3%. Gasoline prices are up 81% since January 2021. Natural gas prices for electricity, and home heating are up 150% since December 2021.
Government never tightens its belts the way the citizens have to. That needs to stop. If approved, this PPRTA .55% sales tax would last through 2034. That’s a 10-year commitment during uncertain financial times! As the price of goods, services, and utilities climb, that puts an astronomical amount of money into the pockets of politicians. That’s because the PPRTA tax is a sales tax on taxable purchases.
Southern Colorado was recently awarded $2 billion of federal taxpayer money for infrastructure projects. If an infrastructure project is necessary, politicians should use that money.
Politicians and bureaucrats have a history of using PPRTA funds to pay for unwanted projects. They touted the Research Parkway Bike Lane project, which removed vehicular traffic lanes as “only” costing $10,000 of PPRTA tax funds in 2016. That project cost more than nine times that amount. They spent $16,000 to remove the lanes.
Neighbors also had to rise up over potential projects on Constitution Avenue and Platte Avenue. It took those neighbors countless hours to fight to reverse those projects or project plans. Think about that … this PPRTA tax gives politicians your money to do projects that you might have to fight to have them remove or adjust. Over $2.5 million was spent for on-street bike lane “improvements” with the previous PPRTA tax money. Not all projects are disclosed in the ballot language.
Let’s not commit and burden ourselves with a long-term tax. A government with too much of our money will only waste what they have.
Rebecca Marshall
Colorado Springs
Sad reflection of our humanity
Thank you for your article “Puppies discovered in trunk of car” in the Wednesday, October 12 edition of the Gazette.
The fact that the Humane Society responded to 4,627 animal cruelty investigations last year is an incredibly sad reflection of our humanity. I am grateful for the organizations who try to look out for the welfare of animals.
But I am extremely disappointed in the response of the Pikes Peak Humane Society, Colorado Springs Police Department, and the laws of Colorado stating animals are property, which limits protection from mistreatment.
It is appalling that an officer from the Animal Law Enforcement division did not confiscate the puppies. To say the puppies were being cared for questions what that means to the Humane Society and the animal control officer. A dozen 3-week-old puppies stuffed in a crate, dehydrated, in excrement, cold, crying, no food or water and left inside a car trunk for hours, is certainly neglect and abuse.
So, the man is given a warning and remains in the care of the puppies. Is the Humane Society enforcement division really going to follow up on the animals in this person’s care? Not with their definition of ‘being cared for.’
Thank you to the good person for saving the lives of the puppies.
But what will be their ultimate end? So disappointed.
Cindy Thomas
Colorado Springs
Polis’ interesting responses
Thank you for the feature comparing the two candidates for governor in their own words.
Gov. Jared Polis’ responses were particularly interesting:
He claims to have lowered property taxes. Odd, mine are still going up and as I remember it, right before we voted on lowering them, he and his DNC-run Denver decided to recategorize properties so that the average homeowner would see no decrease when that passed.
He allowed fentanyl and other deadly drugs to be nearly decriminalized and now is bragging on how he has implemented plans to help those addicted. So he’s claiming to help those he’s put in harms way, but still not fixing the problem by making selling/possessing a hard crime. He has/is creating the clientele to keep that shell game of a claim going.
He wants to make Colorado the “safest state in the country” yet he has done nothing to reverse the kid-glove approach to crime his administration implemented that allows repeat offenders to stay on the streets and keep repeating their crimes.
He says he wants to eliminate income taxes on a “revenue neutral” plan, but doesn’t tell us what he means. Jon Caldara illuminated us on that with Polis’ plan for “carbon taxes.” Where does that come from when he wants to be carbon free? All of us that can’t (or won’t) afford a $65,000-plus electric car?
In the list of ballot proposals, he said, “These initiatives will decided by the people at the ballot box ... and as governor ...” he “... will implement the will of the people” You know, like we overwhelmingly decided that there should be no more harsh restrictions on natural gas and oil development to have him ignore us and cripple that industry?
Or like when we voted against fee usage to get around asking for taxes just to be buried with new “fees.” Or like we approved tax measures twice to widen I-25 and had four community “input meetings” where we said above all else do not make it a toll lane, just to be ignored.
Like I said, thank you for the feature. Let’s hope everybody sees the past error we made in electing Polis the first time.
Tim W. Smith
Colorado Springs
Military bases name changes
I disagree with Barry Oswell’s letter, “Stop this insanity”, Monday, October 17. While some of our name changes I don’t agree with, military bases shouldn’t be named after Confederate generals. They rebelled against their country and shouldn’t be honored.
Billy Greer
Colorado Springs