A less affordable community
Local community and utility leaders are moving ahead with an aggressive renewable energy strategy that will eliminate our coal-fired electric generation in the next 10-20 years. Yes, hydroelectric, wind, solar, energy storage are options to factor into the mix in reducing our carbon footprint, but with demand for low-cost reliable energy still an important aspect of any energy portfolio, we need a diverse mix of generation sources to avoid outages, price fluctuations and loss of reliability.
The scheduled decommissioning of the coal-fired units at the Drake plant are important for the continued growth and development of our downtown area, but consideration should be given to keeping the Nixon coal-fired unit operational. With better emission scrubbing technologies such as the one that was recently added to the Drake plant, coal-fired generation still makes sense. Speaking of the new scrubbing technology that was installed at Drake, what will happen to this multimillion dollar investment when it is no longer needed? Could it be moved to Nixon or will it be scrapped for pennies on the dollar while the ratepayers continue to pay off the debt.
Overall, I would like to see how the investments in a new energy future will affect our electric rates; and, how much more debt our utility will burden the ratepayers with. Continued borrowing to meet the financial investment needs of a renewable energy vision will grow the debt service and drive our rates even higher, making us a less affordable community for all.
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs
More contributions from UCCS
Thanks for the column from Chancellor Venhkat Reddy listing UCCS’ contributions to our community. As a retired faculty member, I’d like to highlight a few more. Over 20 years ago, the Psychology Department, working with the community, created the Center on Aging, offering a multitude of services to older citizens as well as opportunities for students to become more involved in research on issues in aging.
Though CC was the first in Colorado Springs to achieve LEED certification for the Tutt Science Building, UCCS has now more LEED certified buildings, all documented to save substantial funds over the life of the buildings. Beyond reductions in costs for buildings, energy, and water, the campus has established a requirement for students to take at least one course in an aspect of sustainability, courses available through all departments which prepare students for employment as well as learning to value and protect planetary resources.
Within Health Sciences, the Sports Nutrition Program fosters education in the importance of healthy eating, supporting local agriculture leading to a model campus farm and greenhouse supplying fresh produce to students as well as important food literacy information. Grant funded spinoffs from this program have included a True Food program for schools funded by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, and a nationally known Grain School, in its sixth year in 2021, which has played an important role in promoting heirloom grains, local agriculture, and better understanding and support for the multiple businesses involved in the Grain Chain.
Judith Rice-Jones
Colorado Springs
Comparing serious statistics
Some quick stats:
America entered WWII on December 7, 1941, and closed out the war on September 2, 1945.
Americans killed in the war totaled 407,316
Average number killed per month: 8,485
COVID claimed its first death in early February 2020
Total deaths to date: 247,370
Average number of COVID deaths per month to date: 24,737
Estimated time to reach 407,316 deaths in America from this date: 6.47 months at 24,737 deaths per month. That is 824 per day.
If that isn’t enough to scare the heck out of you, nothing will. It’s time to put on your Red Cross pants and start wearing a mask.
Lon Wartman
Monument
Denying seniors medical treatment
Lois Goven has discovered what many people my age, 73, and older have known for some time...our age group is considered by progressives to be a drain on society and not worth the trouble to protect medically and otherwise. It is no surprise that our less than stellar governor has put the golden oldies at the end of the line to receive potentially life-saving medical vaccine.
And if you think it’s bad now, just wait until the new socialist regime in Washington expands socialized medicine! Wait times for hip and knee replacements will be so long that we will be too old to get them. That is what happens in our socialist neighbors to the north and across the pond. A Norwegian friend in her 70s had to make a trip to the U.S. to get surgery for colon cancer as her home country put her on a life limiting wait list. An American friend (80) fell and fractured several vertebrae, but when she visited her primary care physician, he misread her X-ray and told her she had to “expect aches and pains at her age” and sent her home. After six months of pain, a specialist diagnosed her fractures and treated her accordingly.
As an age group, we older citizens have a lot of wealth that the progressives feel entitled to. What better way to snag that bounty than by denying us medical treatment until we are no longer here! Just sayin’.
Judy Hufford
Monument
Elections have consequences
It is sad what happened to Sen. Cory Gardner. He has done so much for this state, and then to be cast aside by the voters for an individual with nefarious credentials such as John Hickenlooper makes no sense. I now see why politicians, when in office, look out more for themselves than their constituents. When you do have the best interests of your constituents at hand, you run the risk of being treated as Sen. Gardner was.
I never met the man, but I have followed his political life, and he is above reproach. Not so with Sen.-elect Hickenlooper. It is as they say, “elections have consequences.” Actually, the same analogy can be attributed to President Donald Trump and possibly President-elect Joe Biden.
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs