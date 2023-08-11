A leader steps in

Recent events have distinguished a true leader from a verbose orator in city government. Let me compare and contrast Councilmember Dave Donelson to Mayor Yemi Mobolade. Donelson is showing voters he has courage, intelligence and the best interest of residents. It was Donelson that voted against the Lauchpad project, citing serious concerns about the geological study. Donelson also voted in favor of the Kettle Creek residents in their appeal of unwanted and unsafe development.

Mobolade, who at every on-camera opportunity expresses concern about the safety of our citizens, remained silent. In fact, Mobolade remains silent regarding other hot topics such as the low-income, high-density Royal Pine Apartments in Briargate. The Planning Department reports to you, Mayor Mobolade. A leader steps in. A leader does not choose projects, events or circumstances.

An orator just talks, maybe inspiring a few in the process. Now, Mobolade wants to use TABOR funds for a police academy. Has Yemi, disclosed once approved, it will be permanent? We’ll never see TABOR dollars again. That’s an orator for you! In contrast, Donelson suggested using emergency funds for the police academy and letting taxpayers keep their TABOR money. That’s a leader!

Although Mobolade’s been in office a short time, he’s demonstrating that he’s all talk. Former rival Sallie Clark was rewarded with a plum, $138K job as were his other buddies. He’s creating bureaucracy. It’s time for Mobolade to demonstrate his much self-touted leadership skills and start fulfilling those empty campaign promises.

Sandra Vicksta

Colorado Springs

Incredibly poorly done

Just wanted to let the city of Colorado Springs street maintenance personnel know that the outreach and planning for the repaving of Montarbor Drive was incredibly poorly done. At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, I got notified by the project inspector that the Linden tree planted in the easement in front of my property would prevent the needed sidewalk repair due to roots, so my 35-year-old Linden tree was removed. In an hour. Thanks so much, since as the inspector let me know, they tried to cut other roots, but damaged the machine so the trees have to go.

Wonderful decision, but it seemed expeditious for the project only. Three trees all donated by the city where there were few trees in this neighborhood, specifically to plant in the easement, with good directions on how deep and wide the hole needed to be. Three trees generating oxygen and scrubbing C02 are now waste products. Great job Colorado Springs, was the city forester consulted before these trees were slaughtered today? I certainly was not.

Ken Gonzalez

Colorado Springs

Someone else’s mail

Please if you get someone else’s mail please do not toss it. Either deliver it if close by or mark on the envelope delivered wrong address and drop back in the mail.

Yesterday I received mail that was addressed to someone a few streets away from where I live. It was a bill, and I got a call from my MD asking about a bill they sent me which I never received. Also my daughter sent me a birthday card two years ago. I never received it.

Barbara Miller

Colorado Springs

Being vocal, informed patriots

“A political party is a collection and assemblage of individuals who share a set of beliefs and principles and policy views about the United States of America. Today, there is no such shared set of beliefs and values and principles or even policy views as within the Republican Party for America.”

These are words were delivered today by J. Michael Luttig, a conservative retired federal judge and key adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence. Why aren’t more respected Republicans speaking out? Are we a nation of zombies worried that the “base” will eat our brains? (Or, has that happened?)

I just watched a video of the farewell address delivered to the nation by President Ronald Reagan in 1989. He talked about our duty to be “informed patriots.” Words to live by. How about: vocal, informed patriots?

I am a retired veteran and registered Republican. For the life of me, I cannot understand why leaders in the Republican party endorse a wealthy (elitist?), amoral (immoral?) person. He put the lives of patriots at risk by hoarding highly classified documents in unsecured rooms.

He has repeatedly and publicly denigrated patriotic members of the military community (not to mention John McCain). He has been caught lying as our president on far too many occasions. He is also a convicted slanderer and an indicted adulterer. Oh, and then there’s that Jan. 6 thing.

OK, he deserves his day(s) in court. I am willing to let the American justice system work — as much as it would work if I kept and denied having classified documents. Meanwhile, we should seek alternatives who have the qualities of Reagan.

Let’s band together and be vocal, informed patriots.

Peter Knepell

Colorado Springs