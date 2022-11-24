A hero sprung into action
As we see so often amidst atrocities, there is light which shines through the darkness in the actions of extraordinary selfless individuals who rush into extremely dangerous situations to help others. Within the horror that unfolded at Club Q there were such individuals, the most notable being Richard Fierro.
Fierro managed to immobilize and subdue the gunman, saving countless lives.
In an era in which the word “hero” if often misused, a man who epitomizes it sprung into action when action was desperately needed.
I will expect to see Richard Fierro someday soon at the White House in an emotional ceremony to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his bravery. May God bless him and his family.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township, Pa.
Questions on editorial
In response to “We must find a way to stop the killings.” Why was there no mention at all of stopping the easy access to guns? Of better enforcement of Red Flag laws? Of prohibiting sale of assault weapons? Are we not allowed to talk about this?
Stephen Mueller
Colorado Springs
Silence speaks volumes
Congressman Doug Lamborn: In case you’re not aware, five of your constituents died and another 20 or so were injured, some seriously, this past weekend at a bar in your district frequented by LGBTQ+ people. The only statement you’ve released thus far on your website is a pathetic excuse of a response to a horrific incident in your community.
While first responders and the police deserve appropriate recognition for their actions after the fact, it was the actions of your constituents INSIDE the bar, BEFORE the police arrived, that are truly to be commended for saving lives. I know you don’t like gay people... you’ve made that quite obvious throughout your career in Congress.
I know you are a pro-gun, anti-LGBTQ, pro-Trump MAGA Republican (based upon your words and deeds the past few years), but your constituents were murdered, and you can’t even muster a pathetic, but typical “thoughts and prayers” response for the dead? You are obviously the kind of career politician who doesn’t actually care about your constituents... except the ones who have money. Your actions prove you to be a shameful human being who doesn’t deserve to represent the good people of Colorado Springs. Your silence literally speaks volumes.
Shame be upon you sir.
Stephen Carver
Colorado Springs
Why was the shooter free?
Well, another senseless shooting. All the gun control will not stop criminals. I am all for background checks and training for firearms. I do attend Club Q and know one person that was shot.
This criminal has had a run in with law enforcement in 2021 with bombs. Why was he free? This no bail, revolving door system has to stop. How Phil Weiser was reelected is beyond me. Make criminals accountable and kept in prison. These bleeding heart members of our government have to be voted out. Now my heart and many others of this community have bleeding hearts.
Nona Capace
Colorado Springs
Doing the math
Reading the Gazette (and listening to TV) I am told that inflation is somewhere between 8 and 10%. I shop at a local, well-known store. A particular brand of coffee used to sell for $5; a dozen donuts sold for $4. Today the coffee is $8, and the donuts are $9. Do the math. That is 60% and 125% respectfully!! Ouch!! Somebody is gouging or we are being lied to!!
Anybody have an answer or opinion?
Carl Bozung
Colorado Springs
Take a break from annexation
La Plata is asking Colorado Springs to bail them out on the Amara project thru a Flagpole annexation. The city of Fountain looked at their resources and wisely decided that they could not support that kind and size of development. Much has been written about CSU’s proposed 130% rule on water supply to govern future annexations. La Plata is pushing the City Council to approve the annexation prior to any implementation of the rule.
Water is not the only elephant in the room. Clean Energy and system reliability is just as important. The CSU CEO in an op-ed in the Gazette dated July 17, 2022, stated that: “Utilities energy mix by 2030 will include more than 40% of natural gas-based generation, with the remainder including solar, wind, hydroelectricity, and purchased carbon-free base power”. This was developed during an 18 month public process for the 2020 EIRP.
Since that time the Biden administration has taken a wrecking ball to the future of fossil fuels and our own state legislators have followed suit. Not to mention the future increased demand for electricity for electric vehicles and all-electric homes. Natural gas cannot be counted on for the future of electricity and neither can other sources. What other sources? No mention of nuclear, which would be more than 10 years away, given today’s lengthy approval process.
City Council needs to take a break from large scale annexation discussions and seriously look at where we are and will be in the future based on current real world conditions not 2020.
Maybe it is time for a city wide ballot initiative re large scale annexation (eg; Amara, Flying Horse-North).
Bill Robertson
Colorado Springs