A guiding light for the city
We would like to thank The Gazette for the truly informative article on Carl Bourgeois and his family’s contribution to our city. His family’s dedication to the Colorado Springs community through hardship and perseverance is noble.
The Colorado Springs Youth Symphony was a recent recipient of his generosity and commitment to the arts in our community. He hosted our annual fund raiser, The Night of White Lights, on his beautifully renovated property. What made the connection to us so special was his mother’s commitment to providing piano lessons to the Black children of Colorado Springs.
Her legacy and the work Carl has done in revitalizing this neighborhood shows a commitment to our city, because he believes that his work can contribute to making Colorado Springs more welcoming to all citizens.
The Youth Symphony is pleased to call him our friend and a guiding light for the city.
Kevin Stewart
Colorado Springs Youth Symphony
Let’s get on with life
The “Confusion About The Vaccine” letter, printed in The Gazette in the Your Viewpoint section on Nov. 14, is misleading at best. While some points in that letter are correct, the facts are the unvaccinated are the primary cause of the continuing spread of COVID-19. You can find this information, and what supports it, on several credible websites (CDC, et al).
It is important in today’s complex and compartmentalized world to rely on credible information from expert sources, and complete information that is more than a fleeting glimpse into the full picture. The following is an excerpt from the CDC:
“Early evidence suggests infections in fully vaccinated persons caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 may be transmissible to others; however, SARS-CoV-2 transmission between unvaccinated persons is the primary cause of continued spread”.
The Gazette published a superior synopsis of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission situation on Nov. 11. The synopsis involves statistics, and can be found in the Dr. Roach advice column of that day. The primary starting point is.... .the risk of infection of a vaccinated person is much lower than the risk of infection in an unvaccinated person, and only those infected can spread the Delta variant version of COVID-19. You probably now have an idea of where this is going, but Dr. Roach has much more to say and his Advice Column from that day is definitely worth the read.
Please stop spreading misleading information, misinformation, or flat-out fake news. The Nov. 14 letter would give many the impression that getting vaccinated has no value. The truth is being vaccinated is a definite protection for myself, as well as those I contact. Your misunderstanding of the bigger picture is hurting our nation’s ability to navigate this pandemic in a timely fashion. Get your shots, and let’s get on with life!
Donald W Dart
Colorado Springs
The wrong side of the war
Robert Hall, when the truth about the vaccinations comes out, you will discover, as the letter from June Heimsoth points out, that some of the people hogging all the hospital beds had been in fact vaccinated within the two week window. They are simply labeled unvaccinated by sleight of word.
In addition, when Antibody Enhancement hits, or the micro clots cluster enough to cause a stroke in a 20 year old, or a heart attack, or infertility, or miscarriage, those vaccinated people will not likely associate their current weird illness to the vaccination. The truth is that the natural immune system each person possessed prior to their shot has been shot by the shot. It is virology 101. I learned this more than a year ago, but the media doesn’t like to share truth, labels it misinformation, and we remain in a war of information.
Unfortunately, you are on the wrong side of the war. Just examine what you propose: for the moment, punishing the unvaccinated for getting sick with the virus. Now turn that around, and realize that it may soon be revealed that it is the vaccinated causing the beds to fill so quickly as all- cause mortality is rising everywhere in the world, especially among the most vaccinated nations. Then what? The medical community switches sides and then punishes the vaccinated?
The Golden Rule in the Bible says do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Jews also have a rule. Do not do to others what you would not want done to you. Examine both and see where your short-sighted opinion lies as concerns what God says about our actions.
Jacqueline Haag
Colorado Springs
Help resolve what divides us
I read Leonard Pitts’ thought-provoking commentary in Thursday’s Colorado Springs Gazette that opens with “The Nazis are coming”. I appreciate his argument that those who refuse to obey vaccine mandates are wrong to compare themselves to the millions of Jews who were the very real victims of the Nazis and their ideology during WWII. Indeed, on this point we agree, any attempted comparison is simply a bridge too far.
I am not a Jew, or pretend to be, but did choose to become fully vaccinated and recently received the booster shot. Getting vaccinated seemed the prudent choice for this senior citizen. I believe I made the correct choice, but remain very concerned we might not soon gain real control over the pandemic, especially in light of reported data showing infections remain very high in places like Singapore, Israel & Ireland where vaccination rates are also very high.
It’s also been reported that widespread vaccination in such places does not seem to be enough to stop spread of the virus nor prevent hospitalization of those who are seriously ill. So, while appreciating Pitts’ argument, I can also appreciate that others, perhaps many of the unvaccinated, might share similar doubt and concern.
So how, when, will it really end? What data should we rely on to govern our behavior, and how should it affect how we view and treat others along the way?
Pitts concluded his commentary with what is the subject matter of this message. Respectfully, while I agree with his rationale for determining guilt of those who have compared themselves to the Jewish people during WWII, I absolutely disagree with his extremely harsh judgment of them.
Pitts assigns that judgment to those who co-opt the pain of others and say doing so leaves new pain in its wake. True, but what does Pitts’ judgment of those with whom we disagree do to help resolve what divides us? Can we not also agree that we should consider trying to first understand?
Frank Courteau
Colorado Springs