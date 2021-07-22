A great deal of restraint
Kudos to The Gazette for pointing out the hypocrisy and foolishness of the Denver DA’s office for bringing assault charges against Jennifer Watson for the incident involving the “innocent and peaceful protesters” in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing last year (Mob Justice for a Random Motorist — July 15). What is the DA’’s office smoking up there in the Mile High City?
What Watson did in response to the assault and battery on her by the unruly mob was what any clear-thinking, law-abiding citizen would do under the same circumstances to protect herself (and her family had there been any other occupants in the car). As a matter of fact, it seems to me she demonstrated a great deal of restraint. Had it been me, I’m quite certain I would have taken quicker and more aggressive measures to repress the attack. Even police officers are allowed to defend themselves with appropriate force when threatened, even if they just feel that they are threatened or in danger due to aggressive actions against them.
Since when are U.S. citizens not allowed to defend themselves from criminals, particularly when there is a hysterical mob mentality involved? As the Gazette rightly pointed out, Watson didn’t know these people, didn’t know what their intentions were, or how far they would go to get their point across or to satisfy their lust for retribution. I’ll bet Reginald Denny still wishes he had never stopped his rig in that LA intersection years ago during the “protests” stemming from the Rodney King verdict.
So just what charges were brought against brave Max Bailey or any other protesters that absolutely trashed the Capitol building in Denver last year, or is the Denver DA’s office hiding under their desks?
Don Powers
Colorado Springs
A crazy waste of money
City Auditorium, $65 million to build an unneeded building. I can’t believe the city would spend that kind of money on such an unwarranted project.
How about this: Build a $65 million housing complex for the elderly, “mortgage free”! How many 1 and 2 bedroom, 1 bath housing units will that build to serve low-income senior citizens? It doesn’t have to be built on an expensive piece of ground. And it doesn’t have to be a high-rise apartment building. Spread it out and make it a community. As a working senior citizen, my biggest fear is that when I can’t work anymore and will be forced to sell my house, where will I move to that I can afford?
In this scenario, with no mortgage to have to pay back, all the tenants will need to pay monthly is their share of the going overhead expenses. I’m not a builder, but I bet that would be much less than $800 per month.
Think about taking care of our senior citizens, veterans and disabled (unable to work) citizens. Sixty-five million is a crazy waste of money, as there are more than enough convention/meeting/etc. spaces in our city right now.
B. Scott Smith
Colorado Springs
Science constantly correcting itself
Cal Thomas’ July 20 column on COVID truths hovers dangerously close to the type of disinformation he chides social media for purging from its sites. Thomas brings up the 16-month-old saw about Anthony Fauci changing his mind on mask wearing. The reasons for this have been widely reported. The CDC and WHO believed early in the pandemic that surface transmission was the primary vector for the virus to spread. They minimized the problem of airborne transmission because scientists were operating from outdated assumptions about aerosols and droplets in spreading disease.
It was not until last summer that health agencies agreed that droplets as large as 100 microns could hover in indoor venues for hours, perhaps days. This meant masks indoors were essential, 6 feet of social distance might not be enough, and crowded indoor gatherings without adequate ventilation represented the ultimate hot spot.
When devout religious or ideology believers criticize the scientific method as just another belief system, they fail to realize that science is constantly correcting itself and updating its findings. There is no absolute truth scientists adhere to, in epidemiology or anything else. It is too bad Thomas does not show that kind of flexibility of thinking when he addresses what he thinks are Fauci’s mistakes.
Loring Wirbel
Colorado Springs
Seeing suppression in real time
In the midst of today’s chaotic political/divide with claims of racism against people of color, CRT, social media censorship, etc., this quote from the past is quite timely. It is by Frederick Douglass, who escaped slavery and went on to become an influential orator, author and a national leader of the abolitionist movement. This is from one of his speeches:
“Liberty is meaningless where the right to utter one’s thoughts and opinions has ceased to exist. That, of all rights, is the dread of tyrants. It is the right which they first of all strike down. They know its power….To suppress free speech is a double wrong. It violates the rights of the hearer as well as those of the speaker.” [emphasis added.]
I agree with him and an honest look around will see this suppression in real time.
Pat Francomano
Colorado Springs