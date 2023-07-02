A good day for America

The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the use of race as a criteria for college admissions is a huge step toward Martin Luther King’s dream of a color-blind society. And perhaps it’s a signal that the liberal DEI bandwagon can be pushed into the ditch as well.

In effect, affirmative action has been a policy of racial discrimination for the purpose of ending discrimination. Now five decades later, its failure is on full display. The court said as much, recalling that even its proponents said 25 years should be enough to validate the initiative. Americans sense its basic unfairness, discriminating against Whites while messaging to non-Whites that they don’t have the ability to make it on merit.

Nonsense. Look at the Asian American community — reviled, discriminated against, and enslaved. The disproportionate success of Asian Americans in school and professionally is a cultural phenomenon, not the result of any governmental program.

They asked not for equity but for an equal opportunity to work hard and succeed. And have they!

A more glaring example would be professional sports, the ultimate meritocracy. Bring your game and compete. All have the opportunity, and the color of your skin matters not. This resonates with Americans, because it how we think things should be.

We need to stop buying into the notion that the deck is and always has been stacked against folks based on race. It was true many decades ago, but it is not true today. That tired theme is championed by politicians who want to perpetuate their constituency by making them dependent on government policy and largess.

It was a good day for Martin Luther King — and all of America — if we are courageous enough to follow the direction it points.

Matt Coleman

Colorado Springs

Equity kills equality

The ugly truth about equity is that it is impossible to exist without killing equality. Equality is a noble pursuit. It demands, that despite any physical or societal preference, that all people be afforded the same opportunities. It realizes, that in providing the same chance, that the value and dignity of each person is unique and worthy.

Equity, on the other hand, is evil in nature. It insists that despite efforts, that all benefits or results be equal. By definition, it must take from others to bestow unwarranted favor. In essence, to steal the fruits of another person’s merit to satiate the undeserved desire of self.

Equality in no way diminishes grace or benevolence. On the contrary, it enables kindness and respect. To give of oneself — to generously recognize and offer recompense to those that have less. The difference is enormous.

Ron Robins

Monument

Lower your Rx cost

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

It is legal to import a personal prescription to Colorado from Canada —yes, legal. Time for your online research seniors, to verify this and find out how you can begin cutting costs. According to a national publication for seniors, I learned that 6 states (including Colorado) have passed laws allowing importation, with Colorado being the one that has also received the FDA approval. All this information can be verifed online.

When Tricare/Express Scripts refused to continue providing my RX several years ago, although it was requested by my gastrologist I verified the information and set up an account with a Canadian pharmacy.

Your doctor will not assist you in this, for ethical reasons I presume, but if I can get these arrangements made, I’d say anyone can. The result is an annual saving of $3,000 — enough to pay my real estate taxes and homeowner’s insurance with some to spare.

The Rx is shipped via CAN/USPS and arrives safely in my mailbox about two weeks after I call in a refill. The bottle is in its original packaging with the manufacturer’s label clearly visible on one side and the pharmacy’s label on the other. Again, doing your search on all the details and setting up an account is well worth your time.

Mary Johnson

Colorado Springs

The saw cuts both ways

Speaking as a proud Libertarian, it’s about time “duh gubment” finally stopped sanctioning racism. Hopefully, this is only the first step.

It wasn’t until I came to Pueblo that I experienced firsthand the blatant, hypocritical, and self-serving racism of the progressives/liberals/deceitocrats.

To this day, I’m sure the individual perceives themselves as completely justified in their racist pronouncement. “Gordon, you don’t understand, you’re a White male.”

California was just a little more subtle, but the only thing being a “White male” ever got me was passed over for promotion. After well over 100 fruitless interviews, I received multiple phone calls, on condition of confidentiality, that I was their first choice, but they were forced to make an “affirmative action” hire. You can sugarcoat and semantics dance around it all day long, but vengeance and retribution are still the same, it just looks a little different.

And sure enough, they’ve got politically correct, and MSM approved, euphemisms and labels, like the ever popular “White privilege,” to rationalize, condone, excuse, encourage, and demonstrate their “character”, “integrity”, and “values” under the guise of furthering an allegedly altruistic goal.

My mother told me that two wrongs do not make a right.

The saw cuts both ways folks, and I grew up poor too, and we ate welfare spam and ketchup spaghetti too, and worked in the tomato fields too, just like everybody else.

Make no mistake about it, this is what the “fairness” and “equality” that the progressives/liberals/deceitocrats eagerly espouses really looks like!

Gordon Carleton

Pueblo West