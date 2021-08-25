A fundamental truth about life
Monday’s front page headline, “Life’s greatest prize,” beautifully captured a profundity we all need to be reminded of more often. Featuring a photograph of this year’s Pikes Peak Marathon’s female winner, Stevie Kremer, hugging her 3-year-old son, Hans Thomson — that simple three-word declaration of familial love rightly lifts up a fundamental truth.
Marathons come and go, as will nearly every earthly accomplishment — but life’s most meaningful gifts are the loved ones God gives us with whom we’re to share, celebrate and enjoy the journey.
Paul J. Batura
Colorado Springs
The state of things today
Right before our eyes thousands of American citizens are stranded in Afghanistan, along with desperate Afghans who helped us during war, whom we promised protection. Joe Biden doesn’t appear to care in the least about this situation he created. The Taliban are cruel and can’t be trusted, and I fear as we get closer to the 20th anniversary of 9/11 they are planning something big. Their radical religion allows them to lie and kill we “infidels.”
Our southern border is a disaster — about 10% COVID positive immigrants are among the thousands pouring in and being transferred to our cities. No wonder U.S. positivity is up!
This political decision might cause mask, school, restaurant and other infringements on our personal liberties — again! Oh, I forgot to mention the gang members and thousands of pounds of fentanyl coming, too — maybe to your neighborhood.
While I didn’t like former President Donald Trump’s personal attacks, he was competent. Not only is Joe Biden incompetent and suffering from dementia, he has surrounded himself with left-wing incompetent ideologues who could care less about America; all they care about is power. They pay for private security with our money while berating the police!
At least Trump got things done.
The vaccines were a medical miracle created under his watch; we had a secure border; we were respected and feared in the world; he took care of our veterans; inflation was down and more. Terrorists knew there would be retribution if they harmed Americans. Have you noticed the inflation rate; bought gas?
Alice Resch
Colorado Springs
The mess in Afghanistan
Our troops and the people at the Kabul airport are sitting ducks for a massive RPG (Rocket-Powered Grenade) or mortar attack by IS, courtesy of weapons left behind by the U.S. Increasing the number of troops at the airport would be ineffective and a total waste since they’re generally only armed with rifles and would be unable to identify and isolate the bad guys in the huge crowd outside the perimeter. Even if they could, they would never shoot into that crowd.
Many hostages will be taken at the Taliban checkpoints and throughout the country to be used as bargaining chips to free the dozens of prisoners still at Guantanamo Bay. Joe Biden, like Barack Obama, will cave.
And a side note. All this talk about “laser-focused over-the-horizon anti-terrorism capability” is complete and utter nonsense. We now have zero OTH capability without CIA and Afghan intel assets on the ground in-country.
As much as we need to get rid of Biden, Kamala Harris would be much worse. What a mess.
Kent Carson
Colorado Springs
Take action to save American lives
Americans should insist that the Biden administration immediately take action through the Department of Defense to facilitate the evacuation of thousands of American citizens trapped in Afghanistan to the Kabul airport for transport out of the country.
If that means flowing in additional ground forces and equipment into the airport, then so be it. It is ludicrous that the administration has so narrowly defined the military mission as solely securing the Kabul airport and informed Americans in country that they must find their own way there.
If British and French forces can venture out from the airport and rescue their citizens, then surely the finest military in the world can do similarly. Continued failure of the administration to take this kind of action to save American lives only further exacerbates the calamitous developments in Afghanistan and makes the U.S. look powerless and gutless.
Joe Baldwin
Colorado Springs
All the water wasted on sod
For months, I have been calling elected representatives at the city, county, and state level, asking them to rein in building and expansion, that we do not have enough water for all this building. No one seemed to listen and give a care. Now finally the Gazette has been publishing articles explaining the water crisis.
It is only going to get worse. How about not allowing new homes to have sod but only plants that do not require water, lots of it. The state can subsidize artificial turf as it does solar installations.
When I moved here in 1997, my wife and I went to the Mesa Road Water Department to look at and pick out plants we wanted to use in landscaping. Our landscaper said, “No way, can’t do that. Covenants require sod”, over 7,500 square foot of it.
Later, when our monthly water bill was $326 we decided to take out a lot of sod and put in rock, reducing watering stations from 14 to seven.
I would like to have all sod removed and artificial turf installed — no water, mowing, or fertilizer. But it is so expensive. If the state would allow me to write off the cost of installation over 10 years, then maybe I could afford to have the turf.
Just take a drive up Voyager some evening and see all the wasted water because of sod. Save our water; we do live in a high desert area.
Donald Worley
Colorado Springs