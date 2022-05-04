A fun, informative class
I was fortunate enough to take a class this Saturday with Linda Weise. Linda is the founder of the Colorado Springs Conservatory and creator of the “Simple Gift” series program on PBS.
It was an amazing morning, giving me some extra “tools in my tool box” for working with children.
To say that Linda is talented is an understatement. (Watch one of her programs and you will see what I mean).
Linda is also president at Community Cultural Collective at the City Auditorium. This project, when finished, will provide an incredible place for activities and events to take place in Colorado Springs. There are a million reasons our city auditorium should get a new life! The class today was more than enough to convince me!
For more information on this project, visit Info@communityculturalcollective.org.
My heartfelt thanks to Linda and the people who helped with such a fun, informative class! Here’s to many more classes and events at the city auditorium for years to come!
Robyn Tyboroski
Colorado Springs
Cleaning up city’s litter
The front-page article in the Gazette about Colorado Springs launching a $2.7 million effort to clean up litter in the city caught my eye. I’m sure this is welcome news to those who’ve written repeatedly about the growing trash problems in public areas and roads. But does anyone think about the cause of the problem?
Why haven’t people been taught from early childhood, by their parents and in schools, to respect themselves, others and the environment they live in and take personal responsibility when it comes to their trash?
The next time you toss trash from your window as you drive, dump your fast-food bags or ashtray from your car in a public parking lot, throw an empty water bottle on the ground or fail to pick up after your pet, think about what you are teaching children who are watching. Think about what other adults are thinking about your disrespectful actions and behavior.
When you make your mess and fail to clean it up, someone else eventually has to. In this case, it’s the taxpayer who has to pay for it. Are you a taxpayer?
Jane Broeckelman
Colorado Springs
Biases that hurt people
Thanks to a recent letter alerting us to the good work by local educators, we can congratulate Air Academy High School in D-20 for providing students the opportunity to be aware of and participate in Transgender Day of Remembrance.
They’re catching up to the employees of many corporations, such as the one that employs a member of our family, that provides the opportunity to specify preferred pronouns in the company directory and encourage courteous and respectful treatment of all individuals regardless of origin or identity. Students hoping to be successful in the 21st century would do well to learn these lessons now. Denial and exclusion of transgender people is not good business.
Transgender people are not a recent invention. Nor are people an “ideology.” They have been hidden in our culture but they have been there all along.
Genetic sex, gender expression, and gender identity are distinct in all persons and not necessarily binary.
Transgender and nonbinary people are a normal part of human existence who has been with us probably as long as humanity has existed.
Many cultures have long recognized transgender and nonbinary persons. Based on the recent letter and other national news, it seems it’s the Christian right that’s having difficulty with this idea. If your religion prevents you from acknowledging and regarding people in the manner they choose, then maybe you should reconsider your religion. Fortunately, many of the younger among us, to their credit, don’t carry forward these biases that genuinely hurt people.
I look forward to the future with these enlightened people.
Wes & Cheryl Prichard
Colorado Springs
Disgusting behavior at the border
Tonight I saw something on TV that appalls me. Our Coast Guard, along the Rio Grande River in Texas, made a movie of a man in trouble until he drowned. They also photographed three of their small boats sitting idle along the shore.
They said they were ordered not to help save the life of anyone thought to be drowning in the river. (Presumably they meant any legal or illegal migrants, man or woman, since one couldn’t recognize the difference between an American citizen and an illegal migrant while he or she was drowning).
I am simply appalled that an able-bodied American would make a film of a drowning man they could have saved.
I am 86 and a former competitive swimmer for the Colorado School of Mines and I would have jumped in, the minute I realized he was in trouble, and I could have saved him. I have swum across this river into Mexico on several occasions and I can tell you it is no trick.
But I recognize that if one is perhaps ill, or in poor condition, one might have trouble. But I’m 86 now, and I could do it any day of the week.
What kind of people have we become when we would make a movie of a drowning man while we had small boats and young, able-bodied men available to save him? The fact that he was an illegal immigrant does not detract from the fact that he was a human being.
Disgusting.
Dennis O’Neil
Colorado Springs