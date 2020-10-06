A find-fix-and-fi
eld strategy
Many thanks to The Gazette for Stephanie Earls’ superb front-page story about problems American veterans continue to encounter with the Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA issues still plague many veterans”, Oct. 4). Although the VA has made notable strides incorporating the new Mission Act, an entrenched bureaucracy’s arcane rules and procedures routinely prevent veterans from accessing healthcare services in the civilian sector.
If its administrators were receptive to outsiders’ ideas, the local Lindstrom VA clinic could become a national model for effective VA reform. For example, creating and listening to a small advisory panel of volunteer veterans could immediately alert Lindstrom leaders to specific problem areas. They then could develop and “Beta test” candidate solutions, implementing those that better serve vets.
Dozens of Colorado veterans stand ready to serve on such an advisory panel. Working with open-minded Lindstrom administrators, these volunteers could help the VA launch a find-fix-and-field strategy to ensure veterans get timely access to a full spectrum of Colorado Springs’ excellent health care providers.
William B. Scott
Colorado Springs
To really honor our veterans
If anyone wants to see what socialized medicine looks like, they need only look at the VA. Promises of better service unfulfilled. Waste and corruption. People dying while waiting for medical procedures. All the promises that the problems will be fixed through administration after administration.
If the government and the country really mean to honor our veterans, they would do better to scrap the VA as it exists, take the entire budget for the VA and issue debit cards equaling that budget to veterans to use wherever they wish.
Lawrence Hamilton
Castle Rock
Park land can be lost forever
I am writing as one of the “well-meaning community activists” advocating for ballot Question 2B — voter protection of our parks. Your editorial makes a number of points which I must respectfully dispute.
2B is not the product a few self-appointed activists, but is the result of months of cooperative work on a city-convened POPS (Protect our Parks) committee which included not only representatives of a variety community organizations, but also senior members of the city’s parks, legal and administrative staffs. Every word and phrase in 2B was carefully parsed to meet city concerns while achieving the overall objective of voter protection of our parklands.
Your editorial suggests we have to be “timely” and “nimble” in making parkland acquisition decisions. I spent 11 years on the TOPS Working Community and Parks Board. What I saw there were consistently land deals that were painstakingly negotiated over a period of several years. No fast and nimble — but very much in our community’s best interests.
The vast majority of Colorado municipalities have voter protection of their parklands — something we carefully researched. We found no evidence of lost opportunities or expensive elections. As one city administrator said, “It keeps us from doing stupid stuff.”
Finally, I must note the irony of an editorial stance that strongly supports the principle that a tax increase is too important to be left to elected representatives, but rejects the same level of protection for our park lands. A tax increase can be rescinded, park land lost is parkland gone forever.
Kent Obee
Colorado Springs
A lack of background insight
I have to comment on two letters in the Oct. 2 paper. They’re similar for their writer’s lack of background insight.
One criticized the president for paying so little in income tax. There are two obvious reasons for that. One is that he gives away all of his ordinary income; he doesn’t keep any of his $400k salary. The other point is that people who are rich with property and other assets don’t receive income, they receive capital gains, dividends, etc. That’s taxed differently, which is why the press is so careful to only mention income tax. Besides, how can anyone criticize citizens who properly follow the law? If we don’t like it, then we need to change the law.
The other letter claimed that the current Supreme Court nominee must, not will but has “no choice,” except to follow her Catholic faith rather than our laws. But six current justices were also raised Catholic. If they didn’t overturn Roe v. Wade or otherwise ignore our laws to follow dogma instead, what makes anyone think the seventh ‘Catholic’ justice will violate their oath that way?
Ed Herlik
Monument
An endless search for utopia
Regarding the Oct. 4, editorial, “Energy Regulators Prepare to Harm Colorado’s Economy”:
The arrogance of the elites and ruling class is hard to believe.
There was a day in Colorado when after nearly 60% of the citizens voted and said no to this issue in 2018 the political class would have said, “the issue has been decided by the people and it’s time to move on.” But the ruling class and elites know better than the voters and they have no desire to listen.
Rural Colorado and small towns depend on oil and gas production to generate economic activity. It’s an economic lifeline for many landowners and towns in the poorest areas of the state. But the ruling class have good salaries and live in expensive suburbs. Many send their children to private schools. They are insulated from the rest of the state.
There was a time when the Democratic Party really cared about blue collar workers. But no more. Its elites are on an endless search for utopia and don’t care what kind of economic damage they do.
This issue is a good example of why there is so much political bitterness and division in our society. Ignoring the voters tears at the fabric of a democratic society and does much long term damage to the state and nation.
Kendal Frazier
Centennial