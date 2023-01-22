A disgraceful beginning
I was hoping that with Donald Trump, in effect, dispatched, that the new Republican House majority would attempt to establish a bipartisan approach to governing. Quite the opposite! To wit:
Launching investigations into Hunter and Joe Biden instead of focusing on the debt limit, Iran, Ukraine, out-of-control guns and climate change;
Appointing right-wing extremists such as Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Scott Peters and Marjorie Taylor Greene to key committees — appointments that upset many moderate Republicans who realize how dumb and dangerous these people are to our country;
Demanding an investigation of who visited Biden’s home, as part of Docu-Gate (somehow, I don’t recall the Democrats demanding this when Trump’s 300 documents that he hid, lied about and failed to turn over three times, over an 18-month period. It is noteworthy that while the White House delayed a public announcement about the documents (a grievous error), they did notify the National Archives and the DOJ immediately back in November, and have been very transparent about the location of the documents, not to mention their safekeeping within locked drawers and cabinets, etc.
Abolishing the Jan. 6th Committee and threatening to investigate the investigation;
Not doing a damn thing to oust George Santos who is perhaps the biggest fraud to walk in the Capitol grounds and a total embarrassment to the Republican Party; and
Perhaps worst of all: threatening to cut “entitlements” like Social Security and Medicare, not to mention whatever other programs that elderly and disabled people depend upon.
Without question, this is the most disgraceful beginning to a newly seated House in history, and we are going to pay for it!
Gary Morse
Colorado Springs
Change the rules
All of us who have handled classified material, whether in civilian or military capacity, had to have a security clearance of the appropriate level, and a “need to know” to have access to the material. I knew the rules, and the consequences for mishandling it. I could have lost my clearance, and possibly my job if I took classified material home, let alone stored it at home, or on my personal computer.
The president, vice president, members of Congress and the Supreme Court as well as some other federal officers do not need security clearances. It is because they are assumed to be trustworthy due to their position, and because it’s tradition.
They also take oaths of secrecy at the beginning of each term.
There are members now who, in my opinion, could not pass a background check into their financial, social, and personal association histories.
A security clearance is not a requirement to be a member of Congress per the Constitution, but I believe our lawmakers should be required to have security clearances to access classified material. The loss of one’s clearance would be a serious threat to all of them.
The sad truth is that it will not change because you or I want it. It would need to come from within Congress to change the rules.
Ralph Brands
Colorado Springs
Best days are behind us
Robert Reich (Opinion, Jan. 16) provides some interesting fodder for political arguments.
His codewords of democracy fall flat on anyone with a brain. I laughed at his contention of “regressive forces have many weapons at their disposal” when his beloved Democrats have and use the same weapons against Republicans at every possible turn.
I’m still trying to figure out the “anti-democracy” part of his argument. How is it “anti-democratic” to want to eliminate the killing of babies in the womb? How is it “anti-democratic” to want to continue to use the abundance of coal, oil, and natural gas to heat our homes, cook our food, and fuel our economies in environmentally friendly ways?
How is it “anti-democratic” to not want to be forced to believe in things that are not true except that the Democrats say they are? Since our national debt is now over 121% of GDP, where does Mr. Reich think the money to fund his democratic fantasies of Medicare for all, paid sick leave for all, and the other programs government continues to pile onto the mix will come from?
The Democratic party is light years behind the agenda of Martin Luther King, Jr., and really spits in his eye for his beliefs in civil engagement.
It’s not cynical to note that Democrats and progressives are doing their best to destroy America and remake it into the image of Josef Stalin or Mao Tse Tung or whichever type of dictator you would like to be ruled by, some day. It’s not cynical to believe our best days are behind us. It’s simple truth.
The progressives and Democrats will realize too late the damage they’ve done, and they will be destroyed by their own ignorance. Thankfully, my hope is not in our government.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
Where are the troopers?
I make the drive between Monument and Aurora every day, and it is more like “Death Race 2000” than a commute.
The new lane is great, however, the lack of enforcement of basic traffic laws is downright dangerous, especially during the 2-hour “rush” periods.
I routinely travel 10 mph over the speed limit and yet some folks want go much faster than that.
Routinely, I have witnessed drivers passing other cars by going around them on the shoulders. Speeds of 100 mph are commonplace. The admonishments to not cross the double white lines are a joke. No one pays attention to them.
Unfortunately, I very rarely see state troopers or other law enforcement on the road especially during the high commute times.
If I were trundling along, I could understand others’ frustrations. I am, however, moving along at well over the speed limit. I fear we are headed toward an “autobahn” level wreck sooner rather than later. Come on troopers, where are you?
Mark Seglem
Monument