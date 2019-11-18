A disgrace to every veteran
Regarding your article, “Military service academy athletes will be allowed to turn pro immediately, Gazette (from AP), Nov. 14) by Brent Briggeman, I say this is absolute garbage. These so-called athletes and cadets joined the military, obtained an elite college education at taxpayer expense, swore an oath in their junior year to defend our country and now instead of serving their country they go into the sports entertainment industry with the blessing of the Trump picked Defense Secretary.
They also took a spot from someone who would actually serve. They may or may not pay back the full cost of their education. If injured, they will probably be medically disqualified from service and also not pay a dime. This policy is a disgrace to every veteran who ever served and serves as we speak. Pro-football is a game; military service is not. Too bad our Defense Secretary has so little regard for our military even after serving, that he doesn’t realize that.
Neil L. Talbott
Colorado Springs
Who will enforce STR rules?
While the recent hearing was packed with owners and supporters of Short Term Rentals (STR) who offered their support for few restrictions on STRs, it still looked uncomfortably like crony capitalism on display. Voters need to hear why, although there are various claims made by STR supporters, the claims aren’t necessarily valid. Voters need to hear why those predicting how STRs will affect neighborhoods will fail because they have nothing in the game except declining values of their homes.
One person said we should be guided by the data to predict how STRs will affect neighborhoods. We know that the data didn’t predict the real estate crisis and recession starting in 2009. We know that data didn’t predict the Arab Spring in 2012.
It is reasonably certain that real estate firms and hedge funds will hire attorneys much smarter than Colorado Springs in-house attorneys. Depending on the rules set, we could have unanticipated perverse incentives. They could seek to drive down home prices so that they can buy houses at a discount and build more STRs in neighborhoods.
While several STR owners claimed to have very high standards and ethical renting practices, they only speak about what they do today. Tomorrow, they could sell their STR to an outsider, who may rent the STR to people who would trash neighborhoods, or could lower their own standards to keep up their income.
After the 2009 real estate crisis, many houses were foreclosed on. A realtor I knew in Washington, D.C., looked at a foreclosed house in D.C. The owner had rented it to illegals. The owner had more illegals living there than were permitted by zoning. In Colorado Springs, we rarely see officers of Colorado Springs Police Department. We know that the Colorado Springs Fire Marshall has no enforcement powers. Exactly who will actually enforce any rules set for STRs?
No one asked whether any of the neighborhoods where the Colorado Springs City Council members live are excluded from being eligible for STRs. If they live in neighborhoods where STRs are prohibited, then they should not vote on this issue because they are not willing to subject themselves to the same rules they would impose on others.
Richard R. Allen
Colorado Springs
How we’ll pay for Medicare for All
In response to Steve Waldmann’s letter praising the benefits of Medicare for All, I have a question, “Who really pays for all this coverage?” We are all going to get medical, prescription, hospital, mental health, substance abuse, maternity and newborn care, dental, audiology, and vision care for free. Waldmann says all these services will be paid for through a reduction in administrative costs and through the government negotiating better prices with hospitals, doctors, and drug providers.
In reality there are only two ways to pay for this:
1) the government goes into further debt or 2) the government raises our taxes to cover the cost.
Having lived in Europe for over 10 years, my wife and I know that both will happen. European citizens pay around 17% in value-added tax on almost all consumer goods and still their governments cannot afford their social programs. Unfortunately, the citizenship has become addicted after 70 years and there is no cure in sight. The wealthy, however that is defined, cannot cover the burden. So experience shows us that all our taxes and the government’s debt will rise. How high is anyone’s guess.
David Geuting
Colorado Springs
Expanding the public charge policy
Every child deserves to have food to eat and access to health care. Although low income families have access to government programs to assist with these basic needs, the new public charge policy, if implemented, could deny legal status or result in deportation of immigrants who rely on such government programs.
As a pediatrician, I care for families with mixed immigration statuses — that is, families with children who are legal citizens and parents who are undocumented. As citizens of the US, these children are entitled to government assistance programs that would give them access to nutrition and basic healthcare services such as vaccines and preventive care. However, many of these families are not seeking the assistance they require and deserve due to fear of being denied legal status or being deported.
How can we expect these children to succeed and grow up to become productive adults when their basic needs are not being met? The public charge policy would place a significant barrier to success for these children who as deserving of assistance as you or I. This policy would ultimately result in a cohort of people that continue to rely on assistance programs because of the insurmountable barriers we have placed on them becoming productive members of society. For this reason, we should oppose the public charge.
Tamara Garcia, MD, Ph.D.
Denver