Give them a different challenge
Manitou Incline is a wonderful front range attraction, perfectly suited to the aggressive lifestyles of Colorado Springs residents. However, it is situated in a narrow canyon with inadequate parking and crotchety neighbors. I’d be crotchety too if thousands of hikers traipsed by my house every day.
It is time to think outside the box canyon with regard to the Incline. Manitou Springs does not have a monopoly on steep terrain. Manitou Incline should stay in operation, but we need to take the pressure off of it. There are numerous similar slopes all over the front range that could be developed with a little cash, a good imagination and a couple thousand railroad ties. In Ute Pass, there are several locations that could use the commercial attention; Cascade and Green Mountain Falls both have level space for parking and are near steep slopes on National Forest land.
For example, Heizer Trail above Cascade is very steep and tops out at Barney’s Dome with breathtaking views of Colorado Springs and the eastern plains. The current trail head is inadequate, but a trail head on the Ute Indian trail off U.S. 24 could easily be developed. Likewise, there are similar slopes above Green Mountain Falls and on up the Pass. Or, if you want to open your horizons to the front range, Blodgett, Stanley Canyon or Mt. Herman offer steep slopes with nearby level terrain which could be developed into parking.
The demand is there; crazy Colorado enthusiasts are eager to bust their lungs and Manitou Incline just is not going to handle the traffic. Let’s give them another challenge somewhere else.
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County
Responsibility for student success
Kudos to PPCC President Lance Bolton for his uplifting, inspiring, positive message in Thursday’s Gazette. He continues to provide strong, opportunity filled, student focused leadership to Pikes Peak Community College, as well as making a significant, invaluable contribution to our entire community, doing so every single day.
What a contrast with the message in Steve Schuck’s article of a few days earlier, titled “Teachers union’s misguided response to the coronavirus”. Bolton and PPCC are all about student success, and that is what they produce.
On the other hand, The CEA’s “Petition to Governor Jared Polis...” Is all about advancing its own selfish, self interests – students, academic performance, parents, taxpayers be damned.
Despite the massive suffering of so many of our citizens during a time when not one teacher has missed a single paycheck, the state teachers union demands that it be kept financially whole. No shared sacrifice from the union, no apologies for more than half its students not reading, writing, adding, and subtracting at grade level, and certainly no offer to connect compensation to improved results.
Rather than Boards of Education negotiating collective bargaining agreements with the teachers union, maybe it is time to turn to leaders like Bolton who actually take responsibility for student success, and who actually deliver.
Richard King Brown
Colorado Springs
Deploying federal troops not new
In reference to the June 5, Viewpoint, “Federal troops in the streets” by Michael Nelson. There are a number of reasons the National Guard and federal troops may be called to duty in the United States, including to help after disasters and provide security for events.
The following list shows only 8 of 12 times since the enactment of the 1952 Armed Forces Reserve Act when the Guard was called into duty and operated under the control of the President. Many of these incidents were during the turbulent civil rights struggles in the 1960s. This list doesn’t include when the Guard was activated by a governor.
1. On Sept. 23, 1957, President Dwight Eisenhower sent in troops from the Army’s 101st Airborne Division to Little Rock.
2. On May 16, 1963, President John F. Kennedy federalized Alabama’s National Guard.
3. On March 7, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson federalized Alabama National Guard.
4. On July 23, 1967 during Detroit riots thousands of Army troops and National Guardsmen were called in.
5. April 1968 in the Chicago riots, thousands of troops were sent in.
6. April 1968, 13,600 troops, including Marines, occupied Washington.
7. April 1968, during Baltimore riots, thousands of National Guard Troops were deployed across the city.
8. In 1992, in the Los Angeles riots, 2,000 reserve soldiers were activated.
It’s just too bad that Trump haters are single minded and want to keep this country divided. I guess the presidents, governors, mentioned above, must have also embarrassed themselves as well.
Joe Merenda
Colorado Springs
The life that you spare
I am an 83-year-old great grandma, currently a healthy, physically active individual and expect to have many more years of life ahead of me because I am interested in following recommended guidelines for the coronavirus that will get me there. And I do have a very compromised Immune system.
During the early part of March when COVID-19 brought the country into a new way of life, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was very specific about the use of masks to quell the spread of the coronavirus. A big percentage of our population complied with the request, people wore masks much of their outdoor time, at grocery stores, post office visits, pharmacy’s, etc. Volunteers spent their own time creating patterns and sewing masks for hospitals, clinics, care facilities and home use.
We were doing an amazing job of “flattening the curve” and limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
Two weeks have gone by and it seems like the “fad” is over. Fewer and fewer people are now wearing masks. Where has the trend failed to manage a very significant spread of this virus?
Wear a mask! The life you spare might be your grandma’s.
Ann Peacock
Colorado Springs