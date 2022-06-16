A dangerous trend
In 1960, John F. Kennedy ran for president as the first Catholic to do so and won. One of the major criticisms he faced was that U.S. policy would be affected by the pope. Kennedy refuted that and demonstrated that did not happen. Now the Catholic Church is threatening to withhold Communion from those who voted for the Colorado law dealing with abortion.
We have other religious leaders stating that legislators or government officials who vote on things that contradict a church or minister’s preaching are contradicting God’s teaching.
The bottom line is that religion has no business intervening in government. The government and church need to be kept separate and with minimal overlap. If we do not do this, then we are no different from Iraq and Iran, where religion strongly influences government decisions. Anybody remember Ruhollah Khomeini?
As an elected official your job is to represent the people that elected you with your primary responsibility being to uphold the U.S. and Colorado constitutions. If you go to church, then that is fine and let church guide you in your personal beliefs. These beliefs should dictate how you treat others, interact with others etc. but they have no business dictating how you legislate.
Be aware of this dangerous trend!
Gerald Riley
Colorado Springs
This is our status
Prop 108 was approved by the electorate of Colorado in 2016. This is why unaffiliateds vote in the primary.
“A “yes” vote supported this proposal to allow unaffiliated electors to vote in the primary election of a major political party without declaring an affiliation with that political party and to permit a political party, in some circumstances, to select candidates by committee or convention, rather than through a primary election.”
The time for debate on this has come and gone. Unless another change in the law happens, this is our status.
We do need to involve all voters so maybe more time could be spent educating them on issues and candidates. That would be a more productive approach rather than whining about the “fairness” of unaffiliateds participating in the primary.
I encourage people to find out how they can become involved in the process.
Just standing on the sidelines and yelling is not it!
Candi Boyer
Colorado Springs
Our country is adrift
Along with our allies we are funneling billions of dollars in weapons and other support to Ukraine, as our president called for Vladimir Putin’s ouster. But, so the illogic goes, we are supporting the war effort but not at war because our troops have not been committed to the theater.
This to avoid concerns about escalation …like a tactical nuke can do more damage than the leveling of the Ukraine by conventional weapons has caused?? We should be providing air cover and opening up the Black Sea at the least.
At the same time, we are trying to ensure China and India can purchase Russian oil (i.e. funding the Russian army) to, theoretically, stabilize world oil prices. This as we grovel at the foot of the Saudi’s to increase supply, while we strangle our resources in favor of solar panels and windmills. (The Saudis correctly labeled our policies as “laughable.”)
North Korea is firing ballistic missiles. Iran just pulled the monitoring cameras out of their nuclear fuel sites. China is launching a third aircraft carrier, while conducting military flights over Taiwan.
All this before we get to inflation, an explosion of violent crime, a looming international food shortage, the decline of public education, forgiving student loans (Why?), and the immigration mess.
And the commander in chief? He was in LA for the Latin American nonsummit (many leaders opted not to attend), announcing new green energy initiatives and pledging funding for more health care workers abroad.
Seemingly on every front our country is adrift, with senseless policies and no vision for a better future. Leadership matters, and we desperately need new leadership — soon.
Matt A. Coleman
Colorado Springs
Probably being manipulated
I have to respond to Leonard Pitts’ column on the Jan. 6 hearings. To say that a committee that refuses to seat the House minority leaders appointed representatives, a singular first in the history of the Congress, and refuses opposing counsel representation, and produces slick voice-over Hollywood level productions with misleading data in lieu of real evidence, and is chaired by Bennie Thompson and Jamie Raskin, who objected to electoral certification in 2004 and 2016 respectively, and who admitted to altering evidence, is anything but a show trial and kangaroo court would have to redefine those Soviet-era inspired productions.
And that’s all this is at heart; a Democratic Party campaign production, because they don’t really have anything else. But what gets me most riled is that Pitts would fall for a slick misinformation trick like the video produced showing violent rioters with Donald Trump’s voice over calling them fine people. Like the Charlottesville fine people hoax, which is totally debunked in all but the most reclusive progressive thought enclaves, it omits the context in which the former president was speaking. He was speaking about the crowds at his rally, not the vandals that stormed the Capital.
Here’s a clue for you Pitts, when you are watching footage with music and voiceovers, you are probably being manipulated. I just didn’t think a respected journalist would fall for it .... again.
Vic Malone
Colorado Springs