A dangerous stretch of highway
The recent headline about the increase in collisions in “The Gap” should come as a surprise to no one who drives it.
It is very clear that the 60 mph speed limit is dangerously too fast for a heavily traveled highway with heavy big truck traffic, no shoulders, tire grabbing seams, faded lane lines and little speed enforcement. In light of the fact that two state troopers were killed on this stretch of highway in a relatively short period it is remarkable there is not more vigorous enforcement. If enforcement cannot be accomplished, lower the speed limit until troopers can safely do their job.
Tom Buchmeier
Monument
Discrepancies in parking rates
Recently, I filed a complaint with the City Department dealing with ADA issues. My complaint regarded the price discrepancy for persons with impairments, mine is mobility. The ADA Department responded with a letter and a phone call. I was informed that they contacted the DOJ/ADA Division and learned that the price structures for the garages/lots and metered spaces for the disabled are not a violation. I think the reasoning is that the two situations are not similarly situated. I can think of no reason why the city has to have the higher rate for disability metered spaces than the garages/lots. This is their choice. My mobility impairment makes it impossible for me to take advantage of the lower rates in the garages or lots.
A related subject occurred to me. The city is not obligated to not charge for metered spaces on Sundays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. I called twice leaving messages for Scott Lee in the Parking Enterprise Department (which oddly is the only city department I could see that does not have an email address); and I emailed the City Attorney Office asking them to forward my question to Parking Enterprise Department about why the city doesn’t charge metered parking on Sundays 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking Enterprise might have wanted a legal opinion on this, because of the separation of church and state. In summary, it would appear the city is bending over backwards not to offend Sunday worshippers but doesn’t care about disabled people.
Marshall Griffith
Colorado Springs
P
almer’s original image of the Springs
When U.S. News & World Report rated Colorado Springs one of America’s top cities, it brought to mind an article I read in the Gazette entitled “William Jackson Palmer: Role Model for the Ages,” by Tom Noel, it states that, “The arrival of Palmer’s Denver & Rio Grande Railroad later … helped make the Springs a tourist destination. Disembarking passengers, however, found the town cemetery next to the railway station. To squelch any doubts about the Springs being a first-class health spa, Palmer had the boneyard moved to its eastern outskirts, where Evergreen Cemetery lies to this day.”
If in the 1850s the image reflected by Colorado Springs to tourists was important it is equally important now. Now tourists drive to our lovely downtown and Red Rock Canyon, and a hideous sight confronts them. The Drake Power Plant, and that isn’t steam being pumped into the air, but poison.
The original intent of travelers to Colorado Springs was for its clean air, now that air only leads to high levels of SO2, and CO2, and increasing ozone, elevating the amount of asthma in Colorado Springs.
With the inclusion of the new Olympic Museum with the view of Drake, I’m sure that isn’t what Palmer’s original image of Colorado Springs was and it shouldn’t be the City Council’s either.
It’s time to make the move, put our best face forward, remove Drake and all ties to fossil fuels and bring back the clean air Colorado Springs was and should be known for.
Kathryn Rachwitz
Colorado Springs
Heads buried in the sand
I’m a native to Colorado, fourth generation in fact. I don’t say that to brag. I say because myself and three generations before me loved this state and haven’t felt the need to leave until recently. I’ve seen my state spiral downward and at an alarming rate in past years. Why have we let this happen?
Why do people not know the represenatives and senators on Capitol Hill work for us? I saw one comment the other day that said “Oh wow they actually let you in the Capitol building?” The answer to that is a resounding YES. This is why — people don’t know how or why to get involved. If we are to save our state, our home, from tyranny we need to fight back. Don’t let the media control your thoughts, investigate yourself!
Don’t let the government control every ounce of your life! Contact your reps ASAP and fight back. We are dangerously close to losing many freedoms and people do not realize it! Senators and representatives are people just like you and me — and they work for you and me. Don’t let them get away with murder up at the Capitol while our heads are buried in the sand! Because they will and they have been.
Sarah Brown
Colorado Springs
Whose side are they on?
President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Democrats, business moguls and even the prime minister of Canada went nuts blaming Trump for murder. Then after an incompetent Iranian missile crew murdered 176 by shooting down an airliner, Trump was again blamed.
Under former President Barack Obama, several hundred terrorists were killed using U.S. drones, yet hardly a whimper from the media or its sycophants. Obama even ordered a hit on an American teenager, son of a New Mexico born Muslim, living overseas while also flying millions of American dollars to our enemies. One would be naive to believe none of that money did not end up helping Soleimani. Yet the liberal media only responded with the sound of crickets.
Soleimani has been compared to everyone — ranging from Elvis to Martin Luther King Jr. Yet to many of us who have attended the funerals of Americans killed by his deadly IEDs (improvised explosive devices), he was nothering more than a two-bit murderer. After listening to Democratic politicians and their media propagandists, I thought they might want to lower our flag to half-mast for him. To many of us vets, their support of him was tantamount to spitting on the graves of our brave soldiers.
Again, this begs the question: Whose side are they on?
Jarrel V. Snodgrass
Colorado Springs