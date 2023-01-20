A dangerous precedent
Re: Rachel Gabel’s column on Monday. Thank you for making a few humans aware of this slaughter taking place by the U.S. Forest Service, under vague pretenses and away from taxpayer’s radar. Take note. A dangerous precedent indeed.
This practice sounds unjust if not barbaric and perhaps illegal as well, by all the reasons Ms. Gabel points out.
And it might cause a greater problem: predators conditioning “to rely on cattle as a food source.” Is it one grave mistake exacerbating another one?
The U.S. Forest Service response implies they were gunning down cattle from helicopters because they can. Humans acting inhumane. Voters might not allow it if only they knew.
Barbara Coast
Colorado Springs
Cause of our mutual distress
In consideration of the many acute controversies going on in the nation at present, regarding the direction of our social/cultural values, and the ensuing disrespect and even hatred for one another that is engendered as a result, I would submit that the main cause of our mutual distress is not the differences between our political parties, or the “rich” vs the “poor”, or racial/ethnic disparities but rather as a result of our having replaced the righteousness of the living God with our brands of self-righteousness.
Given that most people need to be brought to their knees by the results of their own folly before they turn to God as a loving parent and counselor who would heal us, if only we would provide Him the opportunity, I wonder how much suffering it will take for us as a nation to realize the error of our ways. May God grant us forgiveness for our stubborn rejection of His love and counsel.
Walter Pritzlaff
Colorado Springs
Judges need constant scrutiny
Thank you for following the Colorado appeals court and Supreme Court rulings. Since those are the judges who invented the “fees-are-not-taxes” TABOR work-around, they deserve constant scrutiny.
In the referenced article common sense again goes out the window while the judges search in Illinois law for a precedent to apply in Colorado to allow a defendant, who owes a victim $94,377 since 2018, and is recognized as a risk to the community, to further postpone payment and jail time.
What is wrong with the judges creating their own Colorado precedent, to wit: No one is better positioned than the sentencing judge to see that a sentenced defendant is in probation violation — and that it is time to do time.
Mark Clinard
Florence
Reflecting only one side
Reading Sally Alberts’ letter/rant was the first good laugh I have had in a while — “State of the country” in Wednesday’s Gazette.
It is not only entertaining but amazing to me that everything bad that has ever happened in our country is Donald Trump’s fault, probably even if it happened before he was born!
One of Barack Obama’s henchman once said to never to let a crisis go to waste, and the liberals are on that concept like dogs on a hunt, still trying to lay the blame for the violence, crime, and decline of civilization in our major cities on the other side, conveniently forgetting that most of these cities are governed by Democrats.
But why confuse your readers with facts when it is so much more satisfying to blame the other party? And feel so righteous about it?
I totally agree with one thing — that the pathological liar who just got into the House now should be kicked out posthaste. Our leader, Joe Biden, who was justly accused of plagiarism a few years ago and now has classified documents from his time as VP lying about all over his personal homes and properties.
Of course, none of that is relevant or moot when you are a dog on the hunt for the sins of the GOP.
Don’t worry, Ms. Alberts — the Republicans will shoot themselves in the foot, like they always do, so you will have endless opportunities to distort the facts to reflect only one side of our country’s problems. In the meantime, try to buck up and only read and listen to excuses and misrepresentations by your saintly liberals and our “fair and unbiased” media.
Geraldine Russell
Colorado Springs
Valid points could be lost
Jim Anderson makes good points about the discovery of classified materials found at President Joe Biden’s home.
It would have been better stated if negative descriptions he attributed to the White House press secretary were left out so he would not appear so partisan. Liberal inclined readers were probably turned off by the first sentence and missed the valid points he made in the remaining opinion piece.
Peter Gebhardt
Divide
Inane Colorado leadership
The front page article in Thursday’s Gazette with the headline “Polis to Colorado Lawmakers: Get tough on car theft” shows how inane the crop of Colorado leadership is.
How about a headline “Colorado citizens to Polis: Ditch the rubber stamp, actually read what they put in front of you to sign, and veto bad bills”?
Dan Spohn
Black Forest