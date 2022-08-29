A culture addicted to self
Have you noticed that most social media encourages us to post, and that the posts are typically all about ourselves? We talk about who we are, what we’re thinking and doing, how kind, beautiful or talented we are, how many people love us, how wonderful our lives are. Or we post pictures of ourselves that thinly veil how desperately we want the image to be believed. And we are encouraged to respond to others’ posts with various symbols of acknowledgement — because if we don’t, that also says something about us.
When and why did we become so self-absorbed? Has the culture of consumption (trying to reflect our human worth by our possessions), given way to a culture of excessive autobiography that is a more direct but also a more desperate way to show our worth? Why are we in such need of recognition and affirmation?
Social media is effective and we’ve performed exactly how it expected we would. Our self-worth has become so linked to affirmation of our image that most of us need that fix multiple times a day. What are we seeking?
We truly do seem to be a culture addicted to self. Can we reconsider our relationship to social media? Can we reflect on our own worth in the absence of a constant reflex for affirmation?
Social media has tapped into our deepest need for connection. Can we use it to focus less on ourselves and more to connect authentically with each other and to help others?
Robin Flowers
Golden
Values come from many sources
I beg to differ with Eric DesPres concerning his letter “Parents need to take control”. Yes there are many teenagers that could be better parented. But the emphasis DesPres is presenting is that there is not enough Christain values for the children or the rest of the world. He might note that not everyone is a Christian nor do they think everybody should think like they do.
Virtue and values in people come from many sources. Christians don’t have the control on values. Our country was actually formed partially to get away from religious tyranny. God crept in because of those religious zealots couldn’t live without some God references. Christ doesn’t have anything to do with it. Parents are the least capable in educating our children compared to educated and experienced teachers and school administrators. Parents always have their own personal agendas which rarely have to do with getting a good well rounded education, usually religious or political.
Good values may come from Jewish parents or Muslim parents or atheist parents. Teacher unions are for getting quality people, better pay and other benefits that are well deserved not for controlling children. It would be a better country if we would all respect others and were not one-sided in their narrow thoughts.
Jac Roberson
Colorado Springs
Turning around a negative
My walk was cut short this morning when I realized it was about to rain; perhaps I had neglected to watch the weather report?
I asked myself, even though it seldom rains during early morning in my part of town.
The few drops on my face initially worried me a bit, since I had gotten away from home far enough to get soaking wet within minutes, as it can happen in this area. I had no phone with me and I seemed to be the only walker at the time.
By turning a little switch in my brain, I chose to feel those few rain drops as tears of joy. So if it had actually rained, I would have come home wet but alive and well, and actually refreshed!
The contrast of such joy could have easily been a focus on the negative aspects of life. Corruption among politicians, injustice in the law enforcement system, poverty – even at the local level, never mind in countries such as the one I come from, illness in my own home. The list can go on; however, the blessings those rain drops on my face reminded of, outnumbered the things I listed above.
The refreshing aspect of my walk of this morning was the reminder that individuals equipped with a healthy brain are capable of making choices.
A few drops of rain on one’s face, can be transformed into tears of gratitude and inspiration to create a ripple effect by choosing to be kind to yourself and others you come in contact with, at least for today.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Developers should correct the problemAccording to the Gazette article “Voters to decide on sales tax”, one of the main reasons for the proposed tax increase is to widen Marksheffel Road because of the increased traffic caused by the out of control development on the east side of Colorado Springs.
I am not interested in having my taxes increased to subsidize developers. If developers have caused the problem then the developers should fork over the money to correct the problem.
I will vote against the PPRTA proposed tax increase.
Mark Swan
Colorado Springs
Meaningful and poignant column
As a U.S. Marine combat veteran of the Vietnam War, I want to thank Joe Barrera for his extremely meaningful and most poignant column in Friday’s Gazette.
John Wear
Elbert
Cost of student loan forgiveness
Regarding the Gazette Aug. 25 front page headlines which stated, “Student Loan Forgiveness could help 40 million.” It should read the Student Loan Forgiveness will hurt the millions of students that paid off their loans in addition to the $300 to $600 billion it will cost us taxpayers.
Don Kusulas
Colorado Springs