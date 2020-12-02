A better approach is needed
Insanity is sometimes described as doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results. We are now long past the two weeks that public officials said was needed to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus. Coloradans have largely adhered to Gov. Jared Polis’ repeated mandates. We wear face masks. We social distance. We stay at home as much as possible. But COVID remains with us like an unwanted mother-in-law. As Thanksgiving approached, we were again ordered to use the very preventative measures that failed to prevent the spread of COVID the first time around. And now, Christmas approaches. Yet, COVID remains too big a problem for the unimaginative, one-size-fits-all decision making renowned to centralized and bureaucratic government.
A better approach is needed. First, elected officials in state government should revoke the authority of unelected health department officials to issue binding orders to the public. Only elected officials are accountable to the citizenry. They alone should have authority to implement health mandates that are informed, although not directed by public health officials. Second, elected officials should orient their public health mandates primarily to state and municipally owned buildings, limiting their use of wholesale proclamations while trusting people to weigh and determine what risks are or aren’t acceptable for themselves. Third, we the people must balance our individual rights with our public duties for the sake of the common good. This task is best suited to private conscience.
Still, we must remain considerate of our neighbors’ health by continuing to wear masks and respecting our neighbors’ personal space while indoors at public places. Following these steps is a lot like using a public roadway. We’re all on this road together so we must adhere to some general rules. But all parties must also maintain their own lane.
Chris Slager
Littleton
Throwing stones at Hancock
The Denver and Colorado masses were out gathering stones, not snowballs, for the homecoming of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. This stoning party is supported by global news reporting Hancock’s act of hypocrisy for telling others to not travel due to COVID-19 while he jetted off to Mississippi. Humanity must be grieving if the Colorado Departments of Education, Public Health and Environment, and Health Care Policy and Financing employees are participating in the mayor’s public stoning as their retirement contributions to PERA are proudly being invested in lucrative, legal but lethal tobacco stocks for big dividends.
Tobacco-Free Kids states Colorado’s tobacco facts: “Colorado adults who die each year from their own smoking — 5,100. Kids now under 18 and alive in Colorado who will ultimately die prematurely from smoking — 91,000. Annual health care costs in Colorado directly caused by smoking — $1.27 billion.”
Tobacco rendered me fatherless at age 11 in 1964 — not COVID-19.
The dusty Bible mandates “Let him/her without sin cast the first stone.”
No stones from me at Mayor Hancock. You?
Mike Sawyer
Denver
Appreciation for mail carriers
Prior to Nov. 4, headlines rightfully bellowed with fears that delays in mail delivery could jeopardize the election. Cost-cutting moves by the administration’s appointed head of the U.S. Postal Service intensified those concerns, including the removal of almost 700 mail-sorting machines that greatly speed up the sorting process. Colorado joined a lawsuit to ensure mail delivery was not delayed or disrupted. Just before the election, a series of court orders struck down these cost-cutting directives, and allowed increased overtime and additional delivery trips.
During the slowdown, anonymous officials shared with the media numerous ways mail carriers were valiantly doing all they could to ensure mail was delivered, including making up excuses — heavy traffic — to give them enough time to complete their daily rounds. Yet, where were the news articles after the election applauding these men and women for their extraordinary efforts to deliver the ballots in time to be counted? Where were the thanks for their efforts to ensure a safe and fair election? Feb. 4, National Thank a Mail Carrier Day, honors the important role mail carriers play in our daily lives — even more important today as the pandemic has increased online purchasing sure to swell as the December holidays near.
Don’t wait until February. Sit down today, write a thank-you note to your carrier, and stick it on your mail box. As a respected educator once said, “Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other.”
Barbara Wolpoff, Boulder
Marilee Menard, Westminster
Draconian measures
Honesty is paramount when dealing with sensitive issues, especially those that can be manipulated for political gain. Recently we have seen our state government threaten to use a heavy hand against local businesses that question their authority because of the current uptick in the spread of the coronavirus. This would seem like prudent action but for the reality of the situation.
The governor and others in positions of power have continually pushed that this pandemic is deadly, dangerous, and likely to kill you and your family if you don’t mask up and stay home. Reality differs from their dark descriptions.
I will give you my estimation of the virus as I have lived with it just as you have since March. The coronavirus is indeed dangerous, and we should make efforts to reduce the spread. However not everyone is at risk, but rather the risk is distributed differently among the population.
Children, young twenty-somethings, and adults of reasonable health appear to not be gambling with their lives if they come into contact with this virus. Although it is true that the virus does seem to be worse than the common flu, it is not the black plague; it is not wiping out one out of every three, four or five people.
That being said, it does not mean citizens who are less likely to become extremely ill should go out of their ways to contract the virus and put others at risk! What it does mean is that this is well within the means for responsible citizens to make choices for themselves and their families. It does mean that we can enter a business, sit for a meal and a drink and socialize without a fear of dying within the next few weeks. It means that the governor should give up his tyrannical tendencies and not dictate every move Coloradans make this holiday season. He should stop using fear as a way to coerce citizens into compliance; it’s bad leadership and erodes the public’s confidence in him!
A continuation of draconian measures, while hammering local businesses for saying “enough is enough,” only accelerates the erosion of the public trust. Trust is difficult to re-earn once broken.
Benjamin Gindl
Johnstown