52 years after Olympic demonstration
52 years ago, Roy Wilkins, a sportswriter for The Denver Post, wrote that John Carlos and Tommie Smith’s raised fists during the national anthem at the 1968 Olympics was a “juvenile” act. Other editorials were even more harsh with the Los Angeles Sentinel comparing the raised fists to “Nazi salutes.”
52 years later we can (and should) tour the USOPM here in Colorado Springs where Smith and Carlos were recently inducted and learn about their incredible athleticism as well as their heroism in using the world stage to demonstrate against the inequitable treatment of Black Americans.
All of this came to mind when I read recent letters to the editor where Erna Haring said she “was disappointed to read the USOPC is allowing the raising of fists and kneeling during the playing of the national anthem at the Olympic trials.” And Charles Krushensky said that athletes that show any intent to protest inequity “should be eliminated from the team.”
It makes me wonder, in 52 years, which of the Tokyo athletes will be inducted into the USOPM for both their athletic abilities and their willingness to speak out against inequitable treatment of Black Americans?
And which Colorado residents will be writing letters arguing that members of the 2074 Olympic team should be kicked off the team for speaking out against the same inequity.
Ben Ralston
Colorado Springs
We still need to be cautious
According to your reporting, the city of Colorado Springs is pushing to alter COVID-19 restrictions.
Just a few facts to consider: El Paso county ranks 53rd of Colorado’s 64 counties in terms of percentage of those vaccinated. We rank lower than Denver, Denver Metro, Boulder, Fort Collins and Pueblo. Colorado itself ranks 29th of the 50 states. To me this indicates we need to be cautious. Of course economic factors must be considered but so must public health.
I wish I saw the El Paso County Health Department working hard to vaccinate. Instead it has delegated to the private hospital systems and clinics. We need strong efforts at vaccination to support our need to open up.
John L Fleming, MD
Colorado Springs
Increasing infrastructure priority
I have done two long-distance moves via rental trucks over the past year, and as a result I have a suggestion for increasing the priority for infrastructure spending in Colorado and other states. Simply require all state legislators to spend several days driving a rental truck across the roads of their states. My eye teeth nearly shook out of their sockets when I entered Colorado from Kansas on I-70. The stretch from Pueblo to Colorado Springs on I-25 is not much better. But Colorado is not alone. I-40 east of Flagstaff nearly cost me a kidney. We are a “developed” nation; we must do better on our basic infrastructure.
Charles Schwartz
Colorado Springs
Homestake Valley is extraordinaryI’m concerned about the Forest Service’s decision to approve drilling test wells in the Homestake Valley for the proposed Whitney Reservoir. Drilling test wells, as well as the ultimate goal of constructing a dam, will have significant impacts on wetlands, wilderness, wildlife, and roadless forests in the area.
The Homestake Valley, located between Minturn and Leadville, is a very special place that is beloved by locals and tourists alike. It offers a diverse range of recreational opportunities and is an access point to Holy Cross Wilderness whose boundaries would also be affected negatively by this construction.
The Homestake Valley is also home to fens, a special kind of wetland that takes around 10,000 years to form and performs important purification functions in watersheds. The Fish and Wildlife Service calls fens “irreplaceable”.
The drilling — and future dam — would drain, drown, or otherwise impair these fens. Drilling test wells would also impact wildlife species in the areas, as it would involve clearing trees to create roads and drill pads, possibly affecting the avian breeding season in July.
I understand the water needs of communities on the Front Range that have led utilities to push for this dam, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of a place like this. The Homestake Valley is an extraordinary place. Consider visiting the Homestake Valley to understand what would be lost if this project is approved by the Forest Service. Please join communities on the Western Slope in opposing the Whitney Reservoir.
Shelley Hall
Vail
The answer is forgiveness
Leonard Pitts wrote an opinion piece and spoke of the anxiety that white people have of no longer being the majority and fearing that they will be oppressed like so many victims of the injustice imposed on minority groups in our country’s past.
Those anxieties and fears are developed when they hear rhetoric from community activists who insist it is the white man’s turn to suffer the punishment for the sins of their fathers.
There is no defense for the many atrocities that have been documented over the years inflicted by those in power upon those who were defenseless. However, what is the solution to breaking out of the vicious cycle of the oppressor to the oppressed? The answer is simple, it is forgiveness.
There is no peace without forgiveness, and as long as we empower a culture of retribution we will never break the cycle of oppression.
The idea is not new and it can be found in a book written thousands of years ago: “but I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you”. If we truly want to seek the truth and happiness we search for our entire lives, there is only one place to find it.
John Pickard
Lakewood