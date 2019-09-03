Imagine a Colorado where local communities have more policy tools to meet our unique rental housing challenges. Where we can ease the burden for working residents struggling to make housing ends meet and ensure that new development houses more families than it displaces.
Each community is unique. The median price to rent an apartment in Denver (pop. 705,439) is $1,313.94. In Alamosa (pop. 8,780), it’s $663.41, and in Colorado Springs (pop. 416,427), it is $1,065.88.
But because of wage stagnation and rising housing costs, all these prices are out of reach for too many. More than 365,000 Coloradans can’t afford their housing, and who knows how to accommodate those on their way here to fill our still-expanding job market.
We take such pride in our state as a booming place to live, work and raise a family. But for an increasing number of folks, that boom has brought pain rather than benefit. And we are stuck with a statewide prohibition of local housing policies that has cuffed one hand behind the back of local officials. We have been raising local taxes and fees to help meet local housing demand the best we can. Expanded state tax credits and funding help too. But there’s only so much we can do when we can’t pass local policy on rental housing.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Colorado can take off the handcuffs and let local communities create their own approaches to give more people access to housing they can afford. SB19-225 would have done just that, return local control over rental housing policy. It would have let local governments and elected officials make local decisions. It received just one hearing in the state Senate.
The good news is, Colorado is leading the way in confronting a growing misuse of “preemption” in legislatures — sweeping state measures that take power from local communities, leaving us with our local challenges but fewer tools to battle them. Colorado made history by overturning the long-standing ban that prevented municipalities from raising minimum wages, says a new report by the Local Solutions Support Center and the State Innovation Exchange. Other measures allow such things as local tobacco regulation. Local officials across the country are working together through a national network, Local Progress, to identify the harm that pre-emption policies cause and to partner with state elected officials to reverse this practice.
Restoration of local control over minimum wages is admirable and important, but our lawmakers can and must go further and pass legislation that allows us to live up to our state’s values of equity and fairness in housing too. Colorado’s 40-year ban on rent regulation came in response to one city’s attempt to slow the rising cost of housing. If the state hadn't stopped it in its tracks, Boulder wouldn’t be as unaffordable as it is today.
Cities tried to adapt, to ensure that developers profiting from our great quality of life, open space and other public investments would contribute a modest number of affordable homes along with their new market-rate units. But powerful business interests used the state’s law to take that tool too. If Denver could have used the inclusionary housing policy over the past 10 years, we would have nearly 6,000 more affordable rental homes, easing the burden faced by 20% of our residents earning about $50,000 for a family of three.
If a bill like SB19-225 were to pass in 2020, local housing policy wouldn’t change overnight. Interested cities would conduct economic analyses to balance the needs of working family residents and the prices and costs of our market. We understand the necessity and value of robust public input so all stakeholders have a voice as policy is shaped. The state could never craft one policy for every diverse community or host a stakeholder process in each. But interested communities can do this work, and the legislature can ensure that we have that opportunity.
I stand with the following Denver City Council colleagues and those across the region who have signed on to work with our legislature to tackle local control for housing policy, so we can be better public servants to our suffering communities: Denver Councilwomen Candi CdeBaca, Stacie Gilmore, Debbie Ortega, Amanda Sandoval, Amanda Sawyer and Jamie Torres; Denver Councilmen Chris Hinds and Paul Kashmann; Adams County Commissioner Eva Henry; Boulder County Commissioners Elise Jones and Deb Gardner; Broomfield City Councilwomen Guyleen Castriotta and Sharon Tessier and Councilman Deven Shaff; Lafayette Mayor Pro Tem Jamie Harkins; Lakewood City Councilman Jacob LaBure; and Summit County Commissioner Thomas Davidson.
Robin Kniech is an at-large member of the Denver City Council.