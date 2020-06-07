Legislative Democrats, loyal to predatory lawyers who fund their campaigns, want to ensure Colorado employers get blamed for employees who catch COVID-19.
The person might have contracted the illness at a demonstration, a social event or at home. It is nearly impossible to determine exactly how and where anyone caught an invisible virus. That doesn’t matter. Under Senate Bill 216, employers would get the blame.
The bill summary says “if an essential worker who works outside of the home contracts COVID-19, the contraction is presumed to have arisen in the course of employment.” It shall, by default, be classified “a compensable accident, injury, or occupational disease.”
The only evidence needed to blame and convict the employer is “the worker tests positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, is diagnosed with COVID-19 by a licensed physician, or has COVID-19 listed as the cause of death on the worker’s death certificate.”
The bill’s sponsors — Sen. Robert Rodriquez and Rep. Kyle Mullica — have each received thousands in donations in recent years from the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association Small Donor Committee.
If this bill should become law, it would make Colorado a frightening and risky place to do business. It would deter entrepreneurs, those otherwise wanting to relocate businesses here and those who might otherwise expand and hire more employees.
Hurting businesses hurts everyone. The shutdown orders have cost state government billions in tax revenues, leaving the governor and Legislature to slash everything including Medicaid, education, senior services, foster care, child welfare services, mental health programs, parks and wildlife, scholarships and more.
Businesses are the only source of state revenue. Even the sales taxes and income taxes paid by consumers aren’t possible without the employment provided by businesses.
That is why Republican state Sen. Jack Tate tried introducing a bill to protect businesses from specious lawsuits. Democratic leadership rejected it.
In another proposal to exploit COVID-19 to benefit predacious lawyers, Rodriguez and four other legislative Democrats introduced a “whistleblower protection” bill.
House Bill 1415 would grant automatic job security to any employee who “during a public health emergency” accuses an employer of failing to meet all health and safety practices established by any federal, state or local health agency.
The sponsors — Reps. Leslie Herod and Tom Sullivan and Sens. Rodriquez and Brittany Petersen — have together accepted $17,100 in contributions in the recent years from the Trial Lawyers Association donor committee.
Predictably, legislators are using COVID-19 as justification to again try sticking employers with paid sick leave. The law would require employers to provide one hour of paid leave for every 30 hours worked, up to 48 hours.
Employees could take sick leave “for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” or just about any other reason. Employees with children could take “sick leave” if a school closes. One could take leave if a relative has been the victim of domestic abuse. Employees related to someone with a mental illness could take sick leave.
If passed into law, the bill would mean anything goes for anyone wanting time off with full pay at an employer’s expense. If an employer challenges a “sick leave” request, trial lawyers will pounce.
Colorado businesses need to recover from the shutdowns caused by COVID-19. Instead, suffocating mandates and lawsuits might keep them on life support for years to come.
Wayne Laugesen is editor of The Gazette’s editorial pages.