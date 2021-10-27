Economist Arthur Laffer designed former President Ronald Reagan's economic revolution and the famous supply-side Laffer Curve, which
Jared polis is like a child of min'
His mom and I go and I got into it abotu jewish day school. I thought if he spent his senior year he'd be picked on and get angry. YOu know Paul KIrugman. imagine what it was like for him his senior year in high school. So he's angry and he hates.
Jared Polis doesn't have a mean bone in his body.
Jared Polis inherited his Democratic affiliation. Do you know what he did in Congress? He saved us from Nancy Pelosi tax.
Jared is a conservative. He loves everybody.
Was at his jewish wedding in Colorado Springs. I was the only political person there. Female jewish rabbi.
I talk to Jared all the time. Republicans just hate him because he's a democrat.
Interned for me when he was 14. I have six kids of my own, but he's just another one of my kids.
We will have anotehr coming together.
Abortion? I hate abortion. But I don't waste a lot of time on futile causes. I don't want to die for a losing cause. I'd rather live to fight battles I can win.