WALTERBORO, S.C. • A bogus bomb threat that briefly halted the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh midweek seemed inevitable — as in, of course, there’s a bomb threat — as well as prescriptive. The courtroom had to be evacuated at the precise moment when sleepy jurors’ chins were dropping toward their clavicles, notwithstanding the riveting testimony of FBI automotive forensic specialist Dwight Falkofske.

I say inevitable because this is a trial in which nothing surprises anymore. At first, all the charges seemed unbelievable. Murdaugh, a fourth-generation lawyer in a family that dominated the region’s judicial system for nearly 100 years, had allegedly murdered his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul. But as layers of intrigue involving financial heists, murders and at least three other deaths connected to the Murdaugh family were revealed, it came to seem that nothing is unbelievable.

The bomb threat was taken seriously by security officials, who had been training for months before the trial began three weeks ago. But to everyone else, it was like an extended hall pass or a long lunch.

Much of the week was spent on the defendant’s 99 or so alleged financial crimes committed over some dozen years to the tune of more than $9 million.

There’s also no question that on June 7, 2021, when he allegedly shot his son and wife, Murdaugh’s world was crumbling. That morning, his law firm’s chief financial officer had confronted him about missing money. A lawsuit related to a boating accident in which Paul was the driver and a passenger, Mallory Beach, was killed was slated for that same week — three days after the murders. The crash victim’s family lawyer, who testified, was seeking access to Murdaugh’s professional and personal accounts, which likely would have exposed his multitiered scam.

A man who allegedly has been addicted to opioids for 20 years might panic over such pressures. But would he kill his family, leaving his other son, Buster, to process an unimaginable horror? Could he possibly have thought that killing his wife and son would improve his circumstances?

Murdaugh has admitted to long-term opioid use and has also been charged with drug trafficking. Indeed, he entered drug rehab right after his failed suicide/murder attempt in September 2021 involving one “Cousin Eddie,” legally known as Curtis Smith. Murdaugh claims he asked Smith to kill him so that Buster could collect his life insurance. Smith, now in custody, claims he tried to stop Murdaugh from killing himself. Whichever version is true, Murdaugh didn’t die and wound up in a Florida drug rehab facility, as publicly maligned people so often do.

The therapy must have done him some good, because Murdaugh has been transformed physically from a chubby-cheeked elderly frat boy into a lean, distinguished-looking lawyer, which he was before his disbarment for his alleged thefts. The most striking difference is in his eyes. In family photos before the murders, Alex’s eyes are intense and piercing, like an animal in the wild. I’m not talking deer-caught-in-the-headlights eyes. Deer are afraid. I’m talking about the forest-dwelling creature that stares back when your flashlight catches him, and studies your fear. For now, Murdaugh has lost that look.

For its part, the defense team has tried to shift attention from the alleged murderer to dear ol’ dad. In multiple cross-examinations, soft-talking defense lawyer Jim Griffin repeatedly asked about Alex’s personality. With notable consistency, witnesses described him as a man who always put family first, doted on his children, dropped everything to take their calls, and certainly never showed anything like the rage seen in the executions of Paul and Maggie. What happened was what cops on “Law and Order” call “overkill,” and it usually means a murder is personal.

Even witnesses who had been betrayed by their friend, partner, lawyer and boss had good things to say about Alex.

His former paralegal, Annette Griswold, testified that though Murdaugh was difficult to work for because of his erratic hours and frenetic behavior, she respected, loved and cared for him. She told the court that he would do anything for anyone and didn’t know the word “no.”

That was just Alex, as Griffin has tried to convey throughout the trial. Naturally fidgety, an “awesome” dad, as one of Paul’s friends put it, and generous to a fault — except, of course, to those he stole from, including the adult sons of his housekeeper, who were to receive $4.3 million from an insurance claim after she, too, died at Moselle, Murdaugh’s home. The money went to Murdaugh, instead.

To say that Murdaugh is a complex figure would be to understate the obvious. What this trial needs now isn’t a bomb threat but a bombshell, a sit-up-straight-in-your-hard-seat revelation that would clarify the motive or offer some as-yet-unheard proof. Suffice to say that here in Walterboro, the “Lowcountry’s front porch,” folks are hoping the bombshell’s name is Cousin Eddie.

Kathleen Parker’s email address is kathleenparker@washpost.com.