The decision to remain open or return to fully remote learning is an incredibly tough one for school and district leaders. They are balancing many different needs and constituent voices and have had to account for unique and varying local conditions. Still, far too many schools are not providing in-person instruction or have returned to fully remote learning despite the scientific evidence that schools have low levels of transmission and virus spread. Too many seem to have discounted the growing research detailing the costs to students’ learning and social-emotional well-being when schools do not provide in-person instruction.
The calculus for opening schools for in-person instruction should not only include the COVID test positivity rate, the increase in hospitalizations, and other local health factors, but it should also be adjusted for how essential an organization is, and the algorithm should place a premium on student learning.
In the after-action report for how we managed this crisis, I hope we reflect on what it means to be essential and how being essential actually manifests itself in our decision-making. Our country and communities clearly treated doctors, nurses, and first responders as essential workers and demanded of them an acceptance of a greatly elevated health risk. We expect them to do everything possible to remain open. And while schools are not as essential in a pandemic as those groups, we are critically important.
“Being essential” means that the organization provides such an important service or public good that the suspension of that service will greatly harm the public. In the age of COVID, working in an essential organization requires an understanding that the health risk to employees will be elevated and that the organization will close not because of the possibility of virus transmission, but only when there is actual, significant transmission.
Gov. Polis’ latest public health order (PHO 20-36) confirms the essentialness of schools and school systems. The order officially designates schools as a “critical business” that may provide in-person learning or other essential services for some or all students. This means that schools may remain open even if the governor issues a stay-at-home order. The governor’s order was accompanied by a study published by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that presented evidence of the low level of transmission in schools, especially elementary and middle schools, and encouraged districts to consider the costs of remote learning.
It is unclear whether keeping students at home have made them less susceptible to catching or transmitting the virus. What is clear though, after months of cataloguing the impact of the pandemic on student well-being and learning, is that there are significant negative effects of denying students in-person instruction. And it is becoming more and more clear that the benefits of keeping students at home do not outweigh both the emotional costs and academic costs to students.
Of course, schools must operate safely, employing research-based mitigation strategies, the most important of which are to wear masks and stay socially distant. There are several examples of schools that have provided in-person learning safely. My network, Third Future Schools, has conducted in-person learning since Aug. 5 (after six weeks of in-person summer school), and have had relatively few teachers and students test positive and virtually no transmission within any of the schools. We will likely remain open through this pandemic because mitigating learning loss and growing student achievement will positively impact our students in both the short and long term, while the failure to provide students with first-rate instruction during this time will negatively impact them for years to come.
Operating schools during this time comes at considerable cost to adults – the stress, the elevated health risk, the additional effort to engage students, the impact when a student or teacher tests positive, and the general difficulty of dealing with a pandemic in our everyday lives. But schools are essential and what we are providing is invaluable.
It is not too late to revise one’s algorithm for returning to school. We will be dealing with this pandemic for another six months and maybe longer — a lot of learning time for students. Providing in-person instruction and doing so safely is not impossible — it’s necessary.
Mike Miles is the founder and CEO of Third Future Schools, a public charter-school network with three schools in Colorado and one in Texas. He previously served three years as the superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District and six years as the superintendent of the Harrison School District in Colorado Springs.