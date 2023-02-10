Colorado, well-known for its “Rocky Mountain High”, has been at the forefront with legalized marijuana, defelonized fentanyl, and now, psychedelic drugs. In November, voters approved Proposition 122 which decriminalized “magic mushrooms” (psilocybin), ibogaine, mescaline and dimethyltryptamine (DMT) for people 21 and older. It also allows for the distribution of psilocybin without a medical doctor’s recommendation or supervision, with the other drugs to follow in 2026. These hallucinogens are designated as Schedule I drugs by the DEA, with a high potential for abuse and no currently accepted medical use.

Other Schedule I drugs include heroin, LSD and Ecstasy. According to the DEA, “the psychological consequences of psilocybin use include hallucinations and an inability to discern fantasy from reality, and panic reactions and a psychotic-like episode also may occur, particularly if a user ingests a high dose”. A user might hear, smell or see things differently from how they appear, and a temporary psychosis may occur. Psilocybin use has been implicated in the setting of the excited delirium syndrome, where a struggling suspect under the influence may experience sudden death during restraint attempts by police. Flashbacks and hallucinogen-persisting perception disorder might occur as well, sometimes long after ingestion of the drug.

Proposition 122 allows people to grow and share psychedelic mushrooms, and it also establishes state-regulated “healing centers” where “participants” can make appointments to consume psilocybin, but retail sales will not be permitted. These licensed centers are supposed to provide supervision in some form; however, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies has warned lawmakers that it is not prepared to implement these new policies. Oregon has enacted a similar law which just took effect, but it applies exclusively to psilocybin used in the treatment of addiction, depression, anxiety disorders, and end-of-life psychological distress.

There are well-defined criteria for manufacturers, testing labs and service centers, with specific requirements to become a licensed facilitator, the person who will guide “clients” through their psilocybin trips. Any Oregon resident over 21 with a high school diploma or GED can be a facilitator, as long as they train for 160 hours, pass a test and a background check. This training pales in comparison to that of a psychiatrist, who must spend a minimum of 8 years in medical school and residency, learning to diagnose and treat these same conditions.

Trials are underway at the Veterans Administration using psilocybin to treat PTSD and substance abuse, but they are in their early stages. A review of psilocybin clinical trials in the United States reveals a total of 77 dating back to 2004, with 18 having been completed, but only six have reported results. While clinical studies have suggested positive effects of psilocybin for the diagnoses mentioned above, some were led by scientists with conflicts of interest, who were paid consultants for entities that would presumably benefit from positive outcomes of the drug trials. The FDA-approved drugs hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were roundly condemned for off-label use during the COVID-19 pandemic, so it seems wrong that unapproved psilocybin and other hallucinogens would be used to treat disorders where there is no scientific evidence that they are safe and effective.

Although the FDA has supported clinical trials looking at psilocybin for the treatment of major depressive disorder, it is irresponsible to release this drug in advance of formal approval to treat a wide variety of diagnoses, not knowing whether patients would benefit or be harmed by treatment. Furthermore, information about the drug’s effects on pregnancy as well as potential interactions with other drugs is lacking. This information can only be gathered from properly controlled clinical trials that protect us from drugs with potentially harmful and even deadly side effects. Bypassing the FDA’s approval process helps no one, and those desperate for treatment may not understand the experimental nature of the drugs, potential side effects or the limited qualifications of those administering them. In addition to this, the treatments would not be covered by traditional health insurance, given their DEA Schedule I classification and lack of FDA approval.

The DEA and FDA should work together to stop this medical experimentation that runs afoul of federal law. Vulnerable and unsuspecting patients, trivialized as “participants” or “clients” by these initiatives in Colorado and Oregon, deserve protection, as well as patients in other states where similar legislation is being considered.

Meantime, robust clinical trials should continue, to better understand these substances, and how they might be able to help people without harming them.

Dr. John Williams is a public health physician, board-certified in occupational medicine, as well as a former medical director for OptumRx, the nation’s third-largest pharmacy benefits management company. He is also an ARIDE-certified reserve law enforcement officer and academy instructor in southern Colorado.