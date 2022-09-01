Aug. 31, 2022, marked a major milestone for Colorado Springs, its citizens and Colorado Springs Utilities. The final shutdown of generating units inside the Martin Drake Power Plant occurred ahead of schedule, and in alignment with our goals to provide a safe, reliable and resilient electric grid.
The decision to decommission Drake was based on several factors. First, the manpower and maintenance costs of the aging plant no longer serve the best interests of our community.
The new temporary natural gas generators taking up residence at the site will function with far less resources and at a significantly lower cost.
Add in the volatile and increasing price of coal, and the decision marks a strategic move to diversify and secure our energy future.
The transition from coal-fired generation moves us away from fossil fuels, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and puts us ahead of anticipated environmental regulations.
We defined our own path to improve, rather than waiting for mandates that may not have served this community. You need only look back to our founders to recognize that Colorado Springs has always defined its own future. We will continue to do so.
Decommissioning Drake was one piece of a comprehensive plan to increase the supply and generation of renewable energy. In early 2024, the 175 MW Pike Solar project will be in service. Our first battery storage will also come online, at which point renewable energy will represent up to 27% of our energy mix.
We are taking simultaneous steps to broaden our energy portfolio, ensure grid resiliency and manage customer costs.
For example, last month we entered the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which collects resources from participating utilities, enabling members to cost-effectively dispatch these resources to our systems within an hour on an as-needed basis.
Our entry into SPP will help us insulate customers from a volatile energy market, enhance the current and future reliability of our electric grid, and expand our ability to meet our clean energy goals.
The decision to decommission the Drake Power Plant and all coal-fired generation was not easy or arbitrary.
In fact, it came only after an 18-month public process to obtain customer and community input, and a thorough assessment of a growing regulatory landscape that included aggressive targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to move away from fossil fuels. We are grateful to our many engaged customers who participated in this process.
Decommissioning Drake was the right thing to do. That effort, along with the many complementary planning efforts mentioned above, will protect our customers from even higher energy-related costs, enhance our environment and stay ahead of the regulatory curve, as we build an energy future that meets the unique needs of our community.
Aram Benyamin joined Colorado Springs Utilities in 2015 as the general manager of energy supply and was named CEO in October 2018.