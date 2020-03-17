The decision to postpone the annual Space Symposium was not an easy one. Despite all of the cascading lists of events, sporting leagues, schools and public venues shutting down and multiple sources of information reporting on the unfolding Coronavirus/COVID-19 Pandemic, the decision to put a halt to the event that helped put your organization on the map is not cut and dry.
For nearly four decades, the Space Foundation has brought the world’s space community to Colorado Springs to share, partner, do business and advocate for public, private, military and research efforts in the most challenging of frontiers. Anyone who has tracked the growth of the Space Symposium from its start in a single meeting hall, to a multinational assembly that takes over The Broadmoor resort and other locations in the Pikes Peak region, it is not an understatement to say it is a global enterprise. It is also a source of pride and stewardship that the Space Foundation and its many members, partners and stakeholders deeply respect.
It is also never lost on any of us in the space community that we often turn the impossible into reality. Whether that is putting a man on the Moon; landing a rover on Mars; or, taking pictures of unknown galaxies. We cherish rewriting history books and discovering new paths to success, even in the toughest of circumstances as was demonstrated by the Apollo 13 mission 50 years ago. We really are the community that has made square pegs and round holes work together.
But this time and this year was different.
Despite an absolutely Herculean effort by The Broadmoor team that turned shovels of dirt into a state of the art exhibit center in a record ten months; a sold out exhibit floor; thousands of registrants coming from over 40 countries; and the best of mitigation strategies and efforts, a virus — an organism measured in nanometers and specialty microscopes stopped it all. It’s humbling and heartbreaking to say the least.
Especially when you know your gathering not only helps fuel your own organization’s missions in education, space awareness and other space community service, but also contributes to the livelihoods of people we also call our friends and neighbors.
Which is why we are going back to square one to get the Space Symposium back in Colorado Springs at the earliest possible moment.
Our postponement decision was a gut punch to us all, but it is not the blow that will keep us down. Over the coming days and weeks, we will be working with The Broadmoor, the city, our members and key stakeholders to see the world’s space community gathered again in Colorado.
As a team, the Space Foundation relies on many people, skills and resources to achieve its mission success. The same is true with the assembly and execution of the annual Space Symposium.
We are grateful for the support of our Colorado Spring’s neighbors, as well as our corporate members and stakeholders have shown to us. It’s teamwork like that that fuels innovation and success whether that be discovering a remote universe or defining the approaches to defeat mysterious viruses.
Within our organization, we have a phrase, “No one goes to space alone,” meaning it takes a team of talents to achieve mission success in the most challenging of environments. Working with our partners, we will again work to achieve another successful Space Symposium program that will make our attendees, exhibitors, participants and our Colorado Springs neighbors proud. Just watch us.
Tom Zelibor is Chief Executive Officer, Space Foundation, Colorado Springs.