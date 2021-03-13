As an old man (91) may I give just one more angle relative to what is now rightly or wrongly called “The Insurrection” that occurred last January 6 when zealots invaded the capitol of the United States.
I was a writer and broadcaster for the ABC Radio Network Sports in addition to similar freelancing assignments with a specialty in the Olympic movement working 14 Olympic Games, winter and summer in addition to covering the affairs of the U.S. Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee over three decades.
These assignments took me round the world many times, including six continents and dozens of nations. My job was my dream come true. However, I was also an academic (a Ph.D. and a couple of master’s degrees) who at least tried to stay in touch with academia by teaching during the lulls of travel.
Those Olympic and Olympian trips included treks into a handful of communist nations, particularly into eastern Europe such as: Russia, East Germany and Bulgaria during the ’70s and ’80s. And whether I was within those nations as either an academic or as a writer I always knew that my guides or hosts therein were filing daily reports on me. (The joke was about the reporter who awoke in his Moscow hotel bed at 3 a.m. and sneezed — and the lampshade said “Gesundheit.”)
After all journalists, academics and Jews, were always too curious. And there was one other aspect of our assignments into those nations that was common, particularly for Americans. That is, it was not unusual for local citizens to surreptitiously come to us with a sense of desperation to ask “Can you help get me the hell out of here?!!” Of course, they were constantly told through their nationally controlled print and broadcast media they were living in a paradise as compared with America where blacks were beaten in the streets, the air was dark with pollution, and money was king. However, it was obvious they were aware of their reality and its propaganda and they just wanted to get “out.” ... out of the boredom and suspicion as well as the fear of unwittingly saying the wrong thing.
I recall saying to Irene, interpreter and a devout communist, at lunch one day in communist East Germany, that the FBI and the CIA worked for me and that I did not work for them: and if any of their agents ever gave me a hard time they were the ones in trouble, not me, guaranteed by the broadcast press badge that rested on my shoulder. I was not someone with whom they messed, being from a nation wherein power flowed from the people to our leaders and not the other way round.
Irene’s reaction was surprise: her concept of the police and civil authority figures being so vastly different from the national milieu within which I operated. It is one of my formative memories. Now allow me to take you to another memory ... to a memory when I stood upon the press balcony that extended to the right and above the dais of the U.S. Senate chamber in Washington, D.C., within the same chamber that was raided in January. What brought me there was one of my Olympics-related assignments involving Congress where I observed and reported upon meetings of Senate subcommittees. One included Senator Joseph Biden, whose committee was investigating the use of illegal and dangerous performance-enhancing drugs by American and other world athletes.
From my stance upon the press balcony hovering above the Senate I realized that being within such an august atmosphere inspired my thoughts of what this nation was all about and upon those blessings and protections I have herein. It was there that I also thought about those poor souls who begged me to help them find a way to find the means of getting out of the hell out of the nations wherein they’d been born so they could come to America. How many of those people within my lifetime and profession had come to me, a free man, to beg within their bondage for me to help them. But there was only the hollow feeling of helplessness within me in realizing there was nothing I could do to fulfill them. After all, I was merely a guest within those communist dictatorships and not in a position to offend.
And as I stood upon that Senatorial balcony I thought of those bonded souls and how blessed I was to be there — upon holy ground — and how those souls longed to be standing with me. My thoughts also blessed my ancestors of more than a century past who had come to America just after the Civil War, to escape the murderous pogroms of eastern Europe; to come to this nation where they were welcomed: to start a new life.
Returning to the present, in January I came back to my senior apartment on that day, in Colorado Springs, to watch via TV what was happening within our Capitol. And I wished mightily I could send each of those invaders into the dictatorships of Venezuela or China, North Korea or Cuba for just one year so they could realize the greatness of what our nation is by comparison ... so they too could feel the weight coming off my shoulders whenever I left those bandaged nations ... to feel the urge to embrace our ground instead of invading and offending it, imperfect as it may be; to properly understand what the word freedom and its fragility means. My tears were not enough.
Herb Weinberg was a domestic and foreign corespondent for the ABC Radio Sports Networks with a specialty in the Olympic Games and Olympic affairs, in addition to freelance assignments.