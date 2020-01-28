Outdoor retailers and enthusiasts from around the world descend on Colorado this week as the Outdoor Retailer show takes place. This show moved to Colorado two years ago from Utah after frustrations grew about the state’s lack of support for public lands. That is not the case here in Colorado. We are grateful to our Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner for being such champions of our public lands in their tireless support of the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
For over a half century, LWCF has delivered real benefits in Colorado and across the country, providing funds to protect and gain public access to the parks, forests, and outdoor recreation we all need.
Even as mudslinging in Washington gets worse and worse, LWCF has a proud history of bipartisanship that continues today. Despite the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate being controlled by opposing parties, both chambers last year voted by overwhelming margins to permanently reauthorize LWCF, ensuring Colorado and the rest of the nation will continue to benefit from our best conservation tool.
In a divided Congress, all of this is possible only with cooperation on both sides of the aisle, and Colorado should be proud that its senators — Bennet and Gardner — continue to be two of LWCF’s biggest champions in Congress. They’ve worked tireless on behalf of Colorado and all of our nation’s treasured lands and waters to protect and support this program, and the results speak for themselves.
Bennet and Gardner helped lead the charge to get LWCF permanently reauthorized earlier this year, and soon after that legislation was signed into law, they quickly joined with several of their Democratic and Republican colleagues in the Senate to introduce legislation proposing full and permanent funding for LWCF.
Current law authorizes LWCF to receive up to $900 million per year. Because the funds come from offshore oil and gas revenues, LWCF doesn’t cost taxpayers a cent. However, it has almost never been funded at that level, limiting LWCF’s ability to preserve important landscapes.
Bennet and Gardner’s legislation, S. 1081, would dedicate $900 million to LWCF, the full amount the program is authorized to receive annually by law. This $900 million would automatically go to LWCF rather than having lawmakers decide how much LWCF should get as a part of the annual appropriations process, a process that for decades has underfunded the program.
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, on which Senator Gardner sits, cleared the bill late last year with broad, bipartisan support, and with a bipartisan companion bill in the House expected to soon clear that chamber, the momentum has never been greater to ensure LWCF’s funding future. If the bill becomes law, Colorado — which has already received approximately $278 million in LWCF funding over the past five decades — would stand to gain even more benefits from LWCF.
LWCF helps ensure continued access to amazing spaces to hike, camp and fish, and full funding for the program will only expand those opportunities.
Enjoying the outdoors is not just a part of Colorado’s identity, it is a major part of our economy. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, outdoor recreation generates $28 billion in consumer spending annually and supports 229,000 jobs, generating $9.7 billion in wages and salaries along with $2 billion in state and local tax revenue.
Colorado needs LWCF, and Sens. Bennet and Gardner deserve credit for getting us to this point. We continue to support their efforts to get LWCF the full and dedicated funding it deserves.
Carlos Fernandez is Colorado State Director for The Nature Conservancy.