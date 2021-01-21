Freight railroads such as BNSF and Union Pacific play an enormous role in the Colorado economy, helping move many of the goods businesses and residents rely on every year. This reality has been especially felt throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as railroads — often out of sight to the average Coloradan — have continued to operate safely and reliably. New data shows that railroads have moved an especially large number of “intermodal” containers recently — the boxes that also move via truck and often contain the consumer goods eventually delivered to our doorsteps.
It is no stretch to say that an industry linked closely to the development and growth of Colorado decades ago today plays an integral role in today’s e-commerce boom.
Railroads provide public benefits in the process: they take freight off crumbling and financially constrained highways and reduce carbon emissions through inherently efficient operations. U.S. freight railroads, on average, move 1 ton of freight more than 470 miles per gallon of fuel. While the industry accounts for 40% or more of U.S. long-distance freight volume, they are responsible for just 0.6% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
Yet the ability for railroads to meet future freight demand depends upon the continuation of a balanced federal regulatory system enacted on bipartisan grounds 40 years ago. October marked four decades since President Jimmy Carter signed the Staggers Rail Act into law – a seminal piece of public policy that allowed for greater industry autonomy while also instilling a safety net for customers who need one.
“In 1980, after decades of over-regulation crippled railroads, Congress passed the Staggers Act, which allowed railroads to compete and innovate to earn enough money to maintain and improve the rail network,” says Patrick Sherry, National Center for Intermodal Transportation Research at the University of Denver.
“While still protecting shippers, this regulatory framework allowed railroads to operate as businesses in a free market.”
In doing so, Congress and President Carter largely removed the government from setting rates between railroads and customers. The law to this day, overseen by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, protects railroad customers against unreasonable actions while allowing railroads and their customers to largely work together without undue government interference.
President Carter said at the time: “By stripping away needless and costly regulation in favor of marketplace forces wherever possible, this act will help assure a strong and healthy future for our nation’s railroads … It will benefit shippers throughout the country by encouraging railroads to improve their equipment and better tailor their service shipper needs.”
That vision is true to this day.
“Since the implementation of a balanced system of economic regulation under the Staggers Act … U.S. freight railroads have invested hundreds of billions of dollars in the rail network” reads a letter sent to D.C. policymakers in 2020 signed by more than 1,000 national, state and local leaders — including some 20 Coloradans, including former U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Federico Peña.
“Rail traffic has doubled, rail productivity has more than doubled, rail rates are down more than 40%, and recent years have been the safest on record,” it says.
It is no wonder why the system is supported so widely by Democrats and Republicans.
To sustain the freight railroad industry’s role in the Colorado economy and beyond, public policies — including legislation from the Colorado congressional delegation — should continue to incentivize private investment and a healthy rail sector serving its customers.
Let the reforms of yesterday be a lesson in how bipartisanship can still forge beneficial policies today.
Ian Jefferies is president and CEO of the Association of American Railroads