After a decade of stagnant achievement, declining enrollment, and lackluster district leadership, Woodland Park School District voters ushered in reform-minded candidates to the school board in 2021 with a clear message: Our students deserve a world-class education, and their parents deserve district accountability.

These candidates were unequivocal in their convictions. During the pandemic, school closures and contentious mask mandates hindered student progress.

The district’s transparency with parents and the community was inadequate, particularly regarding education options, discipline, grading, facilities and finances. The reform school board candidates emphasized the need to expand parental choice in schooling. They secured victory in all four seats contested in the November election.

The voters spoke loudly in endorsing a new direction for Woodland Park schools, and the newly elected conservative majority has responded accordingly.

At the heart of the campaign was the fight over Merit Academy, then a contract school led by passionate and empowered parents who wanted a creative option for their children. The union-friendly majority on the school board had rejected their proposal for a charter school, despite the board’s outside expert advising that they approve the strong application.

The conservative slate pledged to reverse that decision. In electing the conservative majority, voters were endorsing the charter school over the objections of the self-serving union.

In May 2022, Merit Academy received district charter school approval under the new board. The district went even further to ensure equitable access to the school by extending bus service to Merit Academy students at no additional cost to the district. Ken Witt, the new superintendent, stated, “Choice only matters if, in fact, you can access your choices.”

There is a lot of rhetoric in modern politics about equity and opportunity in education, but most of the time it is performative. In the case of Woodland Park schools extending bus service to help students access their school of choice, the new leadership was fostering equitable opportunity in a real and practical way.

Despite these positive efforts to deliver an exceptional learning environment for all students, those who lost power in the 2021 election have been quick to attack the new board. One of the new school board members was harassed into resignation. The opposition has used a playbook, written by a teachers union, titled “How To Oust A Right-Wing School Board.” This is the same union that, just this year, declared their organization as directly opposed to capitalism. In no way do those anti-American values represent residents of Woodland Park.

Alongside expanding choice, the district revised its social studies standards, adopting the “American Birthright” framework to ensure that Woodland Park students cultivate critical thinking skills and a deep understanding of our nation’s founding principles. Given that only 18% of young Americans express extreme pride in being American, emphasizing civics in social studies is a long-overdue measure. While the standards cover much of American history, the district uses additional standards to meet state requirements around, for example, financial literacy.

The district’s positive transformation has shown results. Enrollment rose nearly 16% in 2022-2023, primarily due to Merit Academy’s approval, defying statewide enrollment declines. The board also approved the largest staff pay increase in district history. Although opposition persists and appears to be loud, it thankfully remains a minority voice.

Statewide and national media can contemplate how or why Woodland Park voters decided to take their school district in a new direction, but it is no mystery to those who live within district boundaries. It is also not surprising that dismantling a failed governing philosophy is met with resistance.

Instead of questioning why Woodland Park voters decided to try something new, perhaps the media should question why those in power have stood by for so long as our public education system has crept away from the peak of customer service and towards the cliff of mediocrity.

Mark Baisley is the Colorado state representative for House District 39.