Just under a year ago, the Colorado GOP was beaten down in statewide elections. The result: We are now zero-for-four at the state level. This happened for several reasons, two of which can be turned around to bring our party back to life:
Lack of enthusiasm. The grassroots in our party had no oxygen pumping through their veins, no campaigns that got them excited and motivated. As a result, in El Paso County alone, 20,000 voters who turned out for President Donald Trump did not vote for our Republican candidate for governor.
Money. Many believe we were swept away by a Big Blue Wave, but that’s not quite correct. We were blown away by the Democratic Party’s Big Blue Money Bomb. We saw this again in the attempted recall of our liberal opponents, where we were heavily outspent, with most of the blue money coming from the East Coast.
We cannot continue to have our Second Amendment rights obliterated with magazine capacity limits and absurd, anti-liberty red-flag laws.
We cannot have our children subjected to indoctrination rather than education in our tax-funded classrooms. We cannot hand over our electoral votes to NYC and LA with a national popular vote — we must make sure our nine electoral votes will be cast for President Trump.
Here is my vision for bringing defibrillator paddles to the heart of our party and turning Colorado red again:
We must fight back. As a party, we must galvanize our grassroots into action by providing them with the information and tools to spread word about our good, liberty-loving Republican candidates and the bad, tax-happy, liberty-trashing Democratic candidates. Most of all, we must get out the vote through new-fangled social media campaigns and the original, old-fashioned social media campaign of knocking on doors and meeting with our neighbors. Again, we must get out the vote.
We must raise funds for the fight. It is never easy asking people for money. But protecting liberty isn’t free, and my team and I will be asking people to pull out their checkbooks — not just big donors, but small donors, too, because the money adds up.
Additionally, we cannot afford to place most of our fundraising efforts into one event, as we have historically done with the Lincoln Day Dinner.
We must break through the lies. Many members of the mainstream media have painted our party as a group of misogynist racists born with silver spoons in their mouths. As a duly elected black woman with three other female ethnic minorities on my cabinet, all of whom have fought tooth and nail for the financial successes in their lives, I’m here to tell you that we will not allow the Democratic Party or the mainstream media to inform any gender or minority group how they must vote. Citizens of this great country should vote for candidates who will best protect their life, liberty and property.
Together, the Colorado GOP will survive, and with the support of grassroots Republicans and their votes, we will make the El Paso County GOP great again and return our state to its Spanish namesake, “colored red.”
Vickie Tonkins is the El Paso County GOP chair.