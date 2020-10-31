Democrats have a long history of refusing to talk about issues that are wildly unpopular with the American people. One of the most infamous and illustrative examples came when Nancy Pelosi, while discussing Obamacare in 2010, said “we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.” Fast forward 10 years and Democrats are taking a similar tact when asked about the controversial issue of packing the Supreme Court. Not only has former Vice President Joe Biden repeatedly refused to answer the question, but he recently stated that Americans “don’t deserve” to know his position on the issue.
For many Coloradans, this year’s presidential campaign is the first time they have heard the phrase “court-packing.” Not since the 1930s have our nation’s leaders seriously considered such an extreme move. Court-packing would increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court, giving the President in office the ability to fill newly created and vacant seats and thus tilting the Court in that ideological direction. Following Biden’s lead, Sen. Kamala Harris has similarly refused to answer the question. In fact, both have indicated that American voters won’t know their position until after November’s election.
Like Biden and Harris, Colorado Senate candidate John Hickenlooper is dodging the question of whether he supports a court-packing scheme. Repeatedly refusing to give a straight answer, Hickenlooper stated, “I’m not going to answer your question, just because I can’t believe they’re going to go through with this,” referring to Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation. He echoed the refusal of the Biden-Harris camp, admitting the political games behind his avoidance: “I will be much more forthcoming once we get this thing past. I promise.”
During his failed presidential bid, however, Hickenlooper admitted he was “open” to this possibility. It is incredibly clear that Hickenlooper is taking his lead from the Biden-Harris ticket on President Donald Trump’s confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Coloradans will not be fooled. They see through this refusal and know that Biden, Harris, and Hickenlooper plan to jam through court-packing — a radical assault on judicial independence — if they win in November.
President Trump has enjoyed historic success in filling judicial vacancies, prompting this liberal panic. These include Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — and now, Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Flipping the majority on the federal courts to jurists who believe in the rule of law, rather than the will of agenda-driven liberal activists, has the left searching for any means by which to retake the judiciary. Indeed, federal judges are our last line of defense against government overreach and mob rule.
Enter court-packing. The call to add seats to the Supreme Court is so extreme that even President Franklin D. Roosevelt was unable to achieve it at a time when Congress rubber-stamped the rest of his agenda. In 1937, FDR proposed adding six justices to the nation’s highest bench to flip the court to one that would allow his unconstitutional New Deal policies to stand. Congress — overwhelmingly controlled by FDR’s own party — rejected the idea, and the number nine has remained secure ... until now.
Under the Constitution, the Congress sets the number of justices on the Supreme Court. If Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, maintain that majority and also retake the Senate and the White House, Americans should expect them to attempt this extreme court-packing scheme. Sending Hickenlooper to the Senate would all but guarantee Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) the majority he needs to enact this scheme.
By increasing the number of justices from nine to 11, or more, Hickenlooper would enable a President Biden to quickly fill those seats with agenda-driven liberals set on eviscerating the rule of law.
These liberal justices will take away our constitutional rights to speak, associate, worship and protect our families. And that’s the Democrats’ plan, even if Hickenlooper won’t publicly admit it. The year 2020 has proven that Democrats have no qualms about destroying America as we know it. Coloradans must demand answers on whether Hickenlooper plans to participate in its demise. Colorado, and America, can’t afford to wait until Nov. 4 to find out what he believes.
Mike Davis is the founder and president of the Article III Project (A3P). Last Congress (2017-19), Davis served as the chief counsel for nominations to then-Chairman Chuck Grassley on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he worked with Sen. Perdue on judicial nominations and served as staff leader for the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh and a record number of federal circuit judges.