Colorado Springs and El Paso County experienced a record year in 2020 — a record year in traffic fatalities. While cities around the country saw their fatality numbers rise due to drivers who sped recklessly down wide-open streets to escape isolation forced by the pandemic, the Pikes Peak community had a more devastating cause to the increase of roadway deaths: driving while impaired.
With our regular lives suspended for most of 2020, we believe we saw an increase in alcohol and drug use to cope with the pandemic-related stress. Now, as a new year begins, the question is will 2021 be a safer year for your community?
It comes down to choices. Choosing not to use drugs and alcohol. Choosing to be responsible if you do.
In the 21st century, the number of options available to avoid driving impaired should feel endless — use a ridesharing service, stay at home, use a local safe ride program, arrange a designated driver before the party begins, spend the night, walk to a nearby hotel, or make it a drug-free/alcohol-free experience.
The choice that should be removed from the list, that isn’t really a choice, and should lead to social rejection from the community is driving after drinking or using drugs. Together we can take strides towards a safer community. It’s time for us to move into a new era by using the modern-day options that avoid a reckless, life-altering event.
The Colorado State Patrol and our law enforcement partners will continue to be on the lookout for those who select an outdated and destructive choice. But our efforts alone won’t be enough. We need you.
It’s easy to be a part of the solution; together we can save lives.
Col. Matthew C. Packard is the chief of the Colorado State Patrol.