Americans are tired of the progressives’ radical agenda. Defund the police has led to astounding crime rates from Seattle to Philadelphia. The left’s pandemic lockdowns failed to stop the spread of COVID but brought the economy and children’s learning to a grinding halt. Illegal immigrants are streaming across our southern border, while gas prices continue to break records each week.
Inflation is at a 40-year high, and Morning Consult’s daily “wrong track/right track” poll question showed last week that an astounding 73% of Americans believe our nation is headed on the wrong track.
The Democrats are now preparing for a bruising election, and on the policy front, there is little they can do to reverse the party’s resounding defeat at the polls in November.
One approach the left has embraced is to wade into GOP primaries to give an assist to the weakest candidate.
Their thinking seems to be: If you can’t win on policy merits or a track record, make sure you’re in a head-to-head battle with the weakest Republican.
There are two Republican candidates vying for the opportunity to take on US Senator Michael Bennet. To help ensure that Bennet will face Ron Hanks, who is less likely to win in the general election, liberal groups are pouring money into ads before the June 28th primary.
Two groups, Democratic Colorado and ProgressNow, are hosting media events to elevate Ron Hanks’ name recognition. Democratic Colorado plans to spend $1 million on ads in the next few days to promote Hanks as a stalwart conservative.
In one of their ads the commentator concludes, “Ron Hanks: too conservative for Colorado.” GOP primary voters casually listening to these Democrat-sponsored ads may be tempted to vote for the candidate the left is attacking as “too conservative.” For many Republicans exasperated by the left’s failed policies, “too conservative” may sound “just about perfect.”
Republicans know that the same donors that give to Democratic Colorado to interfere in a Republican primary also donate to Planned Parenthood, gun control organizations, and education groups peddling critical race theory.
Democrats are doing Hanks a huge favor. According to FEC reports, Hanks recently held a mere $57,000 cash on hand. Democratic Colorado’s ads are doing more to influence voters than his own campaign possibly could afford.
Republican voters should pay close attention to who is paying for these ads. When an organization named Democratic Colorado is so heavily invested in one Republican candidate’s success, you can be sure it is because the group views this particular candidate as the pathway to keeping a Democrat in Colorado’s US Senate seat.
For Senator Bennet, all Coloradans should ask him, “Is this really how you want to win? After two full terms in the Senate, are you so insecure about your record that you need interference in the GOP primary from liberal outside organizations?”
Republicans in Colorado deserve better than to have our primary’s integrity degraded by progressive groups.
Ken Buck represents Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District.