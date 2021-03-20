One-party rule in Colorado has not benefited Coloradans. Our economy, our students and our state’s future have all suffered. The Democrats have controlled the governorship for the last 14 years, they control both houses of the state Legislature, and they have sadly forgotten that they work for all of Colorado — not just far-left constituents in Denver and Boulder.
Colorado has 64 counties. We have mountain towns, urban cities, suburbs, farming communities, steel and coal towns, and a state that a lot of people love and want to live in. Unfortunately, Democrat control has ensured that our cost of living continues to rise, that our infrastructure needs continue to be left on the backburner, and that “leaders” such as Jared Polis and Michael Bennet are able to advocate destroying jobs in some of our biggest industries.
This year, Colorado’s economy has dropped like a rock due to the Democrats’ handling of the pandemic. Colorado’s unemployment rate has spiked to 8.5%, and our unemployment ranking went from 4th to 48th. Colorado is also one of just five states with less than 3% personal income growth. Meanwhile, nearby states like Arizona and Utah are leading the country in increases.
Yet, even with a cratering economy and small businesses crying out for help, Colorado Democrats are still focused on instituting “fees” and proposing a burdensome fuel tax, which would hurt the middle class.
The Republican Party has the right ideas and policies for our state. We are a party focused on rebuilding a strong economy, lowering taxes, living within our means and letting Coloradans decide their economic — and educational — futures.
Polis, Bennet and Colorado Democrats stand opposed to the simple argument that Coloradans should decide how to spend their money. They oppose parents who ask for more and better educational options for their children.
I’m focused on creating a strong Republican Party in Colorado: one that can win. We must be more strategic in creating a strong message that resonates with suburban women, rural Coloradans, Hispanics, younger voters and other groups that haven’t recently been supporters of our candidates.
As the first millennial and the first female chairman since the 1970s, I believe that I have the tools to work with a broad range of groups and coalitions in all four corners of this state to get the job done.
2021 and 2022 will provide many opportunities for Republicans in Colorado. Democrat leadership has destroyed our economy. Democrats are focused on putting Coloradans out of work, and they continue to advocate for tax increases that would devastate working-class families trying to recover from a painful pandemic.
We are an independent state, with voters who are independent thinkers. Colorado will be best served when we have a strong Republican Party that can show voters why conservative leadership will be better for their jobs, their children and their families.
I believe we can do these things. I believe we can lead better. And I believe Coloradans want leaders who aren’t beholden to far-left special interests. With a strong Republican Party, Colorado and our country’s best days are ahead of us.
We owe it to Colorado to build a strong Republican Party.
Kristi Burton Brown serves as vice chairman of the Colorado GOP and is a mom and a constitutional lawyer.