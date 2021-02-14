“History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” — Mark Twain
It doesn’t seem to matter how many times in history we’re forced to learn the lesson, that when you set out to rid the world of a perceived evil, you had better be careful. Very careful. For the monster that you unleash in your efforts, just might come back to bite you.
Let’s review just a few instances of this phenomenon.
In 1789, Maximilien Robespierre — let’s call him Max — really thought he was on a mission to rid France of evils, as he, and thousands of others, saw them. While sitting on the Committee of Public Safety — doesn’t that sound virtuous? — he signed 542 arrests, leading to execution by guillotine.
Little did he know that, soon enough, it’d be his head falling into a basket.
So sure then was the mob in Paris that they even arrested King Louie XVI. On 21 January 1793, the former king was beheaded. Later that year, on 16 October, the same fate befell his late wife, Queen Marie Antoinette.
It’s more than a little ironic that, earlier in his career, Max lobbied against the death penalty. I guess if you’re in a hurry to bring about utopia, you just might have to cut some corners, and compromise your principles a bit.
But as is often the case, when a mob is unleashed, one knows not where it will roam. And it sure seems to be the case with Max. For less than one year after killing the former queen, the mob came for Max.
On July 27, 1794, Robespierre and a number of his followers were arrested at the Hôtel de Ville in Paris. The next day Robespierre and 21 of his followers were taken to the Place de la Révolution — aptly named — where they were executed by guillotine before a cheering crowd.
During the Terror — over less than a year — the French guillotined more than 16,000 of their fellow citizens.
What empowered the mob and legitimized such executions was the Law of Suspects, that targeted anyone who ”by their conduct, relations, words or writings showed themselves to be supporters of tyranny and federalism and enemies of freedom.”
Be careful what you ask for.
Next stop: the #MeToo movement.
Garrison Keillor, the promoter of all things liberal, certainly would have championed the actions by the MeToo do-gooders.
As with Maximilien, little did Garrison know that the crowd he supported was coming for him. As a result of an accusation of improper touching, on Nov 29, 2017, Keillor was swiftly canceled.
And I mean canceled. Minnesota Public Radio, the producer of Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion,” cut all ties with him. All past shows were immediately taken down. All without him ever having a single criminal charge brought against him.
Final stop: Today’s cancel culture.
The recent rash of cancelling now happening to conservative opinions is as dramatic as it is alarming. The politically correct mob seems to have shifted into overdrive.
The victims range from Lou Dobbs being dropped by Fox, to Parlor being canceled by Amazon, Google and Apple, to John Eastman being deplatformed at University of Colorado.
I have no idea whether King Louis was a good king. Nor do I know much about Queen Marie Antoinette.
The same goes for Keillor. I very much disagreed with his politics. But I think that any decent, liberty-loving person would conclude that what happened to them was despicable.
Unfortunately, such behavior is not limited to history. Rather, it seems to be back, right here, right now, and it’s in high gear. And it’s devouring much of what’s in its path.
Imagine what your life would be like if Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google, Apple, Microsoft, US Bank, or Verizon canceled you. Or all of them. Don’t think it can happen?
I raise this concern, not so much because I’m worried about the likes of Garrison Keillor; although indeed I do. I bring it to your attention because I fear for all of the people whose lives have been destroyed — and will be destroyed — while having nothing to do with fanning the revolutionary flames.
One will surely ask, are you equating getting your head chopped off with Minnesota Public Radio expunging you from their records? I am certainly not.
Rather, I’m suggesting that when the culture-curing mob comes for you, they will use whatever tools they have at their disposal, to see that you are destroyed.
Be careful what you cheer for.
Charlie Danaher is a Boulder resident, father of five, and has been a writer and political commentator in Colorado since 1990.