I have had the privilege of working in the city’s Economic Development Division for the last 12 years, with the last several as economic development officer. Before that, I had a long career in commercial real estate here in Colorado Springs. During that time I experienced the Resolution Trust Corporation, the Dot Bomb bust, 9-11, the Great Recession and now COVID-19. So now here we are, just like the rest of the nation, trying to comprehend the impact that this pandemic will have on our community.
One thing we know is that the impact will be significant. Our restaurants and bars are limited to takeout and delivery only, tourism is at a standstill and our fellow citizens are hunkering down. Many in our community are suddenly unemployed, temporarily at least for now, and our hotel properties are reeling. How bad is this going to be? Is all lost? No.
Just a few weeks ago, our community was riding high with a booming economy and an outstanding quality of life. We were hitting on all cylinders.
We are still the same community that we were before COVID-19. We have strong leadership and collaboration from Mayor John Suthers and other local elected officials, we continue to invest in infrastructure, and most importantly, our city is still made up of outstanding business and community leaders and great citizens responsible for making us the envy of almost every city in the nation.
Steve Mnuchin, secretary of the Treasury, recently mused that unemployment in the U.S. could reach 20%. President Donald Trump later stated that he didn’t see it getting anywhere near that high. For the sake of discussion, let’s assume the 20% as a worst case scenario. As bad as 20% unemployment would be, that still means that 8 out of 10 of us would remain employed.
First, we should follow the guidance from federal and state officials and the experts at our local health organizations. That’s a given. But what can we do within those parameters? The rest of this message will be in two parts, one for those suddenly out of work and another for those who remain employed.
For those out of work or for those who own or operate businesses directly impacted, HOLD ON. There are resources available now or on the way at the state and federal levels. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has programs specifically aimed at COVID-19, and the federal government has passed legislation in support of workers and industries directly affected by this crises. More legislation is on the way. The Small Business Administration is making low cost loans available and the city, and its economic development partners are exploring additional opportunities for low cost loans or even grants. We have to stabilize our workers and businesses directly impacted until we are ready to take off again. And we will take off again. The city’s Economic Development web page has information relating to these resources and links to the appropriate agencies.
Now, for the majority of us who continue to be employed, whether you are working remotely or at your place of business, I urge you to work as hard as you can and be productive. Technology enables us to do so. Start early and finish late. Take on your typical workload and tackle those projects that you have been putting off, projects that will make you even more productive and efficient going forward. If you are working from home, it’s true there are some challenges. School out days can be a distraction. But beyond that, don’t use quarantine as an excuse to be complacent or to resign yourself to despair, save your binge watching on Amazon and Netflix for later.
I also urge you to spend. To the extent possible, keep your spending pattern as close as you can to what it has typically been. If you are secure in your employment and you have been considering a major purchase such as a home, car, furniture or a major appliance, go ahead and pull the trigger. Many of these purchases can be made online. As I write this message, I am fully aware that this is a very dynamic situation. The only thing we know is that in the days and weeks ahead the situation will evolve in unpredictable ways, for better or for worse. I am asking that you join me in choosing, to the greatest extent possible, not to willingly participate in an economic downturn. We need an offensive and defensive strategy to overcome this challenge. I am asking that my fellow citizens go on offense just as soon as you have finished reading this message. Shift your mindset. Work hard, be productive and spend.
We will come roaring back and pick up just where we left off.
We are a still a shining city at the foot of a great mountain, we are still Olympic City USA, and yes, we are still a City for Champions. Let’s go!
Bob Cope, economic development manager of the city of Colorado Springs, has been the city’s lead on several successful economic vitality initiatives.