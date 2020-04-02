As a member of the Colorado State Senate in 1988, I had the privilege to vote in favor of Senate Joint Resolution 1, which placed on the ballot for the voters to approve or disapprove a constitutional amendment limiting a session of the Colorado General Assembly to 120 days. This resolution was well-debated, and the subsequent general election campaign for its approval made clear to voters that its intent was to limit the General Assembly to 120 consecutive calendar days of meeting per year.
Yet Wednesday, the Colorado Supreme Court, at the behest of Colorado Democrats, ruled that the amendment “is ambiguous as to whether the 120 days allotted for a regular legislative session must be counted consecutively.”
It is to be feared this bad decision paves the way for an almost year-round session, with weekends not counted toward the 120-day limit and committees meeting on days the General Assembly does not.
How do we know the 1988 General Assembly intended consecutive days? The answer is very simple. When the General Assembly intends a law to mean anything other than consecutive days, it affirmatively states the alternative. For example, some statutes are written to allow completion of a task within a specific number of “business days.” Everyone then understands that weekends and holidays are not to be included in the limitation.
It is also significant that, upon the proposed amendment passing, the General Assembly assumed it meant consecutive days and began limiting its sessions to 120 consecutive days. Back then, there was no question about what the amendment was supposed to mean.
It is important to understand why the General Assembly and the voters worked together to approve this limit. Coloradans have always valued a part-time citizen Legislature made up of individuals with real-world experience and real jobs and who therefore understand the needs of real people.
It was clear that if a legislative session could go on for the better part of an entire year, individuals with real-life experience would be barred from serving in the Legislature by the economic realities of a job, a profession, or the ownership of a small business.
The existence of a firm deadline for adjournment would allow people from all walks of life to serve in the Legislature and plan their lives outside the Legislature, including their participation in real-world economic activities, on a reliable timetable.
The 120-day limit has several other benefits, the most important being that deadlines produce compromise. If debate and political bitterness have no end, they will consume as much time as is made available. Compromise, which is the heart of good government, cannot be achieved when the opportunity for political games and acrimony is endless.
Back in 1988, the Legislature carefully considered the possibility of a crisis interrupting the regular session and communicated to voters that, in the case of an emergency, there would be two ways for the Legislature to perform its business.
First, the governor may at any time call a special session to give the Legislature extra time to take action on important issues facing Colorado. Second, two-thirds of the members of the General Assembly can call themselves into special session to consider issues that are important to the people of the state.
The 120-consecutive-day limit does not endanger the public health and welfare, but eliminating it seriously damages our state by making it more difficult to have a citizen Legislature made up of people who are not professional politicians.
It is important that ordinary people with everyday jobs or professions have the opportunity to serve the people of Colorado.
It is terribly unfortunate the Colorado Supreme Court failed to recognize the intent of the people when we voted to limit the session to 120 consecutive days.
We intended to preserve the opportunity for all to participate in our government. aent.
Steve Durham served in the Colorado General Assembly from 1974 to 1988, with a three-year hiatus from 1981 to 1983, when he served as the regional administrator for the EPA. He represents Congressional District 5 on the state Board of Education.