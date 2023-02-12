Colorado’s growing population means that the state must build state highways to accommodate the resulting increased traffic. New state highways crossing existing, unimproved mountain passes would reduce traffic on existing routes, open up new areas to business and tourism, and shorten the driving times between cities across the state.

Specifically, I propose that the State Transportation Commission consider upgrading these 10 existing, mostly unimproved mountain passes to state highways.

1. Mosquito Pass between Alma Junction and Leadville. This route will provide an additional scenic connection between South Park and Leadville, reducing traffic on U.S. 285 and Interstate 70.

2. Hayden Pass between Coaldale and Villa Grove. Improving this route, a narrow and bumpy dirt road, will connect the upper Arkansas River valley and the northern part of the San Luis Valley, greatly shortening drive time between the central I-25 corridor and attractions such as Great Sand Dunes National Park and Alamosa.

3. Whiskey Pass between Stonewall and San Luis. This route would directly connect Trinidad and San Luis. It would provide a much-needed shortcut from I-25 to the San Luis Valley for travelers coming from the south on the interstate. The route starts at Colorado 12 on the east side of the pass due west of Trinidad and would be only the second pass traversing the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

4. The Alpine Loop connecting Lake City, Silverton and Ouray and traversing Engineer and Cinnamon passes. This popular 4-wheel-drive route ought to be improved to allow drivers of all types of cars to make the grade and all visitors to enjoy the beauty of the alpine vistas. Improving and paving the route would greatly reduce the driving time between the three towns for street vehicles, ending the requirement for most drivers to go “the long way” via U.S. 50 or Colorado 160 to connect to each of the other two towns.

5. East Maroon Pass connecting Crested Butte and Aspen. It takes over four hours to drive from Crested Butte to Aspen the long way, but the two towns are only about 11 miles apart. This short gap should be replaced by a new state highway. It would open up commerce between the two sites and would save time and gas money for thousands of drivers, reducing traffic on other routes.

6. Kebler Pass connecting Crested Butte to Colorado 133. This well-known route is popular with fall foliage enthusiasts. A few small portions of it are already paved, so it would not be difficult to bring it up to state highway standards. Crested Butte would benefit from a second highway in and out, and the highway would increase tourist arrivals in town.

7. Columbine Pass connecting Delta and Nucla. Known also as 25 Mesa Road and the Delta-Nucla Road, this route traverses the Uncompahgre Plateau, passing through the Uncompahgre National Forest. It sits at over 9,000 feet in elevation and offers amazing views of much of the western slope. A well-maintained gravel road, it would not require a large investment to bring it up to highway standards and would open up a vast area of the state and perhaps help the town of Nucla deal with the closure of its coal-fired generating station.

8. Cottonwood Pass connecting Buena Vista and Almont. Thanks to the taxpayers of Chaffee and Gunnison counties, this route, two county roads, is now paved all the way across. It wouldn’t take much investment to bring this route up to the state highway standards.

9. Shelf Road connecting Cripple Creek and Cañon City. Although not technically a mountain pass, this road’s upgrade to a state highway would facilitate access to Cripple Creek from the south, open up the Garden Park area to more tourism and development, and reduce Cripple Creek-bound traffic on U.S. 24 between Colorado Springs and Divide.

10. Hagerman Pass connecting Leadville and Basalt. Much of this route is paved along Frying Pan Road, so just closing the gap at the summit by raising it to highway standards would be all that’s needed, and the old railroad grade here would facilitate the construction. This additional route to the Roaring Fork valley would reduce the traffic burden on Colorado 82.

The time to build new highways is now, before the price of asphalt becomes excessive and before the existing highways become more gridlocked. I ask the state department of transportation to consider upgrading these existing mountain passes to state highways.

Jeffrey Beall is an American librarian and library scientist who lives in Walsenburg.