We can’t let the conversation around Colorado’s housing crisis and how to fix it get lost in bureaucratic bickering. When we talk about housing, we need to talk about the real people this crisis is affecting and how we can remove government barriers and red tape so that we can build more housing now.

This is about the adult child who still lives with their parents because they can’t afford a starter home. It’s about the emergency responder who lives more than an hour from the community they serve. It’s about an older couple who wants to downsize, but aren’t sure if they can afford to move.

In April 2020, the average listing home price in Colorado Springs was $340,000, and today it is $445,000. That’s an increase of more than $100,000 in just three years. Meanwhile, the median income has only increased by $4,000 over the same period. If we don’t take action we risk becoming like California, where the average cost of housing in some major metropolitan areas is over $1 million.

It’s not just Colorado Springs, this is an issue of statewide concern. According to the Common Sense Institute, Colorado’s “nonregional, local-control housing construct has severely constrained the industry’s ability to modernize, mitigating any opportunity to harness economies of scale, resulting in housing being produced at max cost.”

Through no fault of their own, Coloradans can’t keep up, and when I was in Colorado Springs last week, I heard about these challenges firsthand.

I met Sherri Podue, a young teacher renting a 1,000 square foot apartment with her husband and 11-month-old son. She’s been teaching in District 11 for three years now and just wants to own a home where they can build equity and be closer to her family. She told me that they have been approved for a loan from their bank, but it’s just not enough for them to buy a home in Colorado Springs.

Then there was Naomi Lopez, a speech pathologist who has been working in schools in El Paso County for 16 years. She lives with her child in an apartment that she rents, but wants to buy in the neighborhood near the school where she works. New homes are being built nearby, but she still can’t afford them.

Later on, I met with leaders from the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce. We discussed the importance of home ownership to building generational wealth and the equity needed to launch businesses. They agreed that we must pursue urgent action and are proud to support the bill moving through the Legislature.

At the Colorado Space Symposium in Colorado Springs last week, I was proud to announce that a new company will be planting its roots in our state. Nooks, a company that identifies classified workspaces for sensitive national security projects including aerospace and is bringing a few dozen good jobs to Colorado Springs with intent to grow.

As the aerospace industry and others continue to grow, we must ensure that Colorado is prepared to help businesses find the workers they need to succeed. That includes creating more housing now.

Our businesses can’t continue to grow if the talent they need to hire can’t afford to live in our communities. Our high housing costs are fast becoming a major barrier to competitiveness, and we need to change course to build more housing now and bring down costs.

The Cato Institute reports that zoning impacts workers by limiting their ability to live in high opportunity areas and can reduce economic growth overall. Senate Bill 213 reduces government overreach and allows homeowners to be part of the solution. This important legislation moving through the General Assembly would reduce the bureaucracy and government obstruction around building new accessory dwelling units, duplexes, and triplexes and create more housing opportunities at a lower cost for every Colorado budget. With this bill, we are taking an important step toward letting the free market address this crisis.

At every stop in Colorado Springs last week, I was reminded in a powerful and compelling way of the very real cost of inaction. We are grateful to Colorado Springs state Sen. Tony Exum Sr. for his leadership on housing and thankful for his support of the more housing now bill in committee.

If we do nothing, Colorado Springs will continue to become more unaffordable, and our people and businesses will suffer because of it. But that’s not who we are.

We don’t throw up our hands when things get hard. In this state, we come together, we roll up our sleeves and we get things done. That’s what we must do now. Anything less is simply unacceptable.

Jared Polis is the governor of Colorado.