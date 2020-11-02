Colorado’s election process is widely praised as the gold standard and tops in the nation. We maintain accurate voter lists, require bipartisan judges and video surveillance, established the nation’s first full risk limiting audit, and provide multiple and accessible ways and times to vote. Most Coloradans choose to return the ballot mailed to them, with most using the 24/7 secure drop boxes we established throughout the state.
How do we know those mail ballots were cast by legitimate voters?
Before the ballot envelope is opened (without knowing the votes inside), bipartisan judges review the signature on each ballot envelope to make sure it matches. If both the Democrat and the Republican judge agree that the signature does not match, the unopened ballot envelope is set aside and the voter is mailed a signature cure letter.
If the voter legitimately cast the ballot in question, the voter can return the verification and a copy of an identification document within eight days of the election via mail, e-mail, fax, hand-delivery, or text.
Colorado election officials — both Democrat and Republican — extol the virtues of Colorado’s fair and transparent signature verification process. Voters can verify each step at govotecolorado.gov or via BallotTrax. The list of voters whose signatures did not match is publicly available, and in a close election each campaign can follow up with their supporters to make sure they return the verification.
After the election, non-matching signatures are referred to the district attorney for investigation and potential prosecution.
Every Coloradan who cares about the integrity of voting supports this system, even when it affects their own family.
I know. When I was El Paso County Clerk, I mailed a signature cure letter to my own daughter, whose signature had changed since she obtained her driver’s license. I reviewed the two signatures and commended my election judges who had spotted the discrepancy. And my daughter submitted the signature verification and a copy of her identification so her ballot was counted.
But Washington DC Democrats in the House passed HR 6800 — a bill that imposes requirements making Colorado’s signature verification process illegal and would require ballots to be counted even when the signatures are fraudulent. The bill would mean as long as someone — anyone — signs the verification form the ballot must be counted. It would completely negate our process of verifying questionable ballots with identification (as well as Colorado’s requirement for identification for in-person voting).
Every Colorado Republican member protected Colorado’s award-winning election system and voted NO. Inexplicably, every Democratic House member from Colorado voted YES to make Colorado’s election process illegal.
Democratic candidates in competitive races like John Hickenlooper also have expressed support for HR 6800 while Senator Cory Gardner and Republican U.S. House candidates Lauren Boebert and Steve House oppose overturning Colorado’s election system.
If protecting Colorado’s election system is important to you, take time to thank those who work to protect it and have the energy to examine legislation for how it impacts our state.
Most importantly, turn in your ballot to a 24/7 secure drop box before Tuesday 7 p.m.
Whether your clerk is a Democrat like Paul Lopez in Denver or a Republican like Chuck Broerman in El Paso, the same bipartisan processes will be used to ensure your ballot is properly counted this year.
Wayne Williams is an at-large member of the Colorado Springs City Council. He previously served as Colorado’s award-winning Secretary of State and El Paso County Clerk and Recorder and as an El Paso County Commissioner.