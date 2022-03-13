I was talking to my Greek father about the war in Ukraine — and he reminded me about the last scene of the iconic 1968 film “Planet of the Apes,” when American astronaut George Taylor, played by Charleston Heston, lands back on Earth in the year 3978. He gets down on his hands and knees, shocked, after seeing the Statue of Liberty buried in the sand. He proclaims in horror: “Oh MY GOD, I’m back. I’m home. All the time. They finally really did it. You MANIACS — you blew it up. Oh, damn you! God damn you! Damn you all to hell!”
And now, we humans really are on the very precipice of blowing up the earth. Someone has their finger on the button and is not only killing and keeping one country hostage but threatening the whole earth’s very existence.
Growing up as a first generation Ukrainian-Greek-American in suburban Detroit was ultrasensory. All I crave these days are the holiday dinners with my Ukrainian grandparents in their tiny Detroit home. I can still see every color, smell every scent, touch every fabric, hear every sound, feel every emotion from my childhood in the 1970s and ’80s with my mom’s side of the family.
The dinner table was filled by my four beautiful aunts, my cousins, and extended family and visitors. The small house always seemed big enough for everyone who visited. What I remember are the sometimes whiskey-fueled, wildly patriotic Ukrainian anthems sang at the table, the Christmas and Easter blessings my grandfather said before we indulged in the bold flavored holupchi (stuffed cabbages), robust sauerkraut filled pierogi, eating raw garlic for good luck — things that regular American kids didn’t experience.
The table accented by neon-colored Easter eggs and elaborately braided breads. Knocks at the door by tipsy Ukrainian Christmas carolers looking for a nice tip, and maybe a shot of cognac. Mystical midnight Mass at St. John Byzantine Catholic Church in Detroit. The Ukrainian festivals downtown, with the fantastical dancers doing moves that could not be possible.
I miss the loud and sometimes tempestuous conversations, heated banter with tempers flaring. I can’t help to wonder now if it is an inherent trait to for the Ukrainian people to yell through their trauma, because trauma has been a part of their experiential DNA for centuries.
After long suffering under Stalin and Hitler regimes, my grandparents Anna and Andy had to start anew in America, with my mom, in 1949. Without a dime to start, they worked day and night. Overcoming alcoholism, working jobs in factories by day, and cleaning offices at night. Somehow finding the money to send some of their five daughters to Catholic and Ukrainian schools, music lessons, and raising them the best they knew how.
And it was rough for them. Still, my grandmother always had her nails polished, her platinum blond hair done by the salon, and my grandfather was always tanned and wearing fine suits.
When I see the families dispersed on television, getting on trains, I see my family split to the core and me saying goodbye to them — possibly forever.
When I see the 80- and 90-year-old grandmothers, I see my Baba and how she would never let anyone touch her kids or grand kids. She indeed would be there throwing her own body into fire to protect us. When I see the older men volunteering to train and fight, I think of my defiant and strong-willed grandfather Andy, who would easily punch an enemy in the mouth.
I see Ukraine as a country that is a model for seeking justice and order in a world that is in a chaotic state. One that is seeking independence from tyranny. I saw an interview last night and a young woman said, “The Ukrainian government might not be perfect, but even if we make mistakes, let us make our own mistakes.”
She is right. Russia has no right to invade and kill. If a full-blown world war erupts, Ukraine should not end up being a martyr. God forbid. It can, however, be the country that saves the world, because it is shaping the collective conscience to come together and fight global tyranny and evil.
We cannot have any one despot or ruler have command and control over sovereign and free nations.
The massive outpouring of humanity that seeks to stop injustice on such a scale is something I have never seen in my lifetime. In an era where everything is visible and mostly transparent, we know that we must come together and stop atrocity across the globe. And we can. My heritage is your heritage. My globe is your globe. And I am vowing to watch global news and be aware of all countries under attack, because there is no excuse now. We have to engage in stopping evil.
The good angels on this earth, and from above, must stop the madness. I think my grandparents are still singing patriotic Ukrainian songs and will lend us a hand, even from heaven.
Anne Marie Pacitto is a publicist, event producer and serves on the board of The Greenberg Center for Learning and Tolerance She has lived in the Pikes Peak region for over 20 years.