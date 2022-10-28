The election is upon us! Active registered voters have or will very shortly be receiving their ballots in the mail. The final day to return your ballot is Election Day, Nov. 8. My office must receive it by 7 p.m.
The concept of Election Day as the day you should vote has not been the reality for many, many years. Instead, Election Day represents the deadline and the day that you will finally see the results of votes cast — or at least some results.
Lately, there have been calls by various groups to wait to vote, skip the mail ballot and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center.
While voting in person has always been an option for voters in Colorado, very few have chosen this option since 2013. That is when our mail ballot system was implemented, with every active registered voter in Colorado receiving a ballot in the mail.
Please know, the process is the same whether you vote in person at a voting site or choose to vote the mail ballot you receive.
All ballots are paper ballots, and all ballots have the necessary chains of custody, will be transported to our counting facility, and will be counted in the same manner.
Just to be clear, waiting until Election Day to vote serves no purpose and will likely mean delayed results.
And what happens if you find yourself in a personal crisis on Election Day — bad weather hits, you get into a car accident, have a family event that diverts your attention, get into a traffic jam, or get sick — suddenly taking the time to vote may not be your highest priority.
The “noise” about waiting to vote to avoid some kind of election fraud issue is simply horse feathers.
This misinformation is from individuals who know little about elections and the little that they know is so misinterpreted. Our processes, our system, the election outcome is in no way affected by your waiting to vote and/or doing so in person. The only thing it does is potentially cause you to wait in line at a voting site on Election Day, delay results and create an opportunity for unforeseen circumstances to risk your vote altogether.
As your representative elected to oversee El Paso County elections for nearly ten years, a person who lives in your neighborhood, looks you in the eye on a regular basis, and considers election integrity to be my highest calling, I give you my strongest assurances that El Paso County elections are conducted with the highest integrity and with the appropriate checks and balances and auditing in place to ensure any perceived or actual vulnerabilities cannot be successfully exploited.
Please don’t let the “noise” get in your head. Get your ballot voted and returned to us for counting at your first opportunity.
Every vote matters!
Chuck Broerman is the El Paso County clerk and recorder.