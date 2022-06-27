It’s a privilege to call Colorado home. I am amazed by the natural beauty, rich culture, and mesmerizing seasons every day. Each season ushers in a new adventure — from skiing and boarding our mountains in the winter to hiking our breathtaking trails and fourteeners in summer. Proud Coloradans love calling the Centennial State home, in part because our communities are rich with diversity, upstanding citizens, and a commitment for enriching their communities.
Our men and women in uniform significantly add to that diversity and align well with the values embodied by Coloradans that love our state. We have six military bases and the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado, which contributes to our state having the 11th highest proportion of military personnel among the 50 states, while 8.4 percent of our state’s population are veterans.
As we acknowledge these service members’ decision to live in our communities as neighbors and friends, we must ensure they are adequately cared for by helping them access housing, food, employment, and healthcare.
That can be difficult, however, because while veterans often receive healthcare through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), they must receive these services at designated VA hospitals, clinics, and facilities. Alongside the seasons that make Colorado such a coveted place to live is its unique terrains. We have beautiful rugged mountains, vast plains, and desert lands. While each landscape and geographic region is very different, they have one thing in common – each area is largely rural. The rural properties of our state can make receiving healthcare at a VA facility difficult because veterans often do not live near a facility, which requires them to travel long distances to visit a VA clinic.
While bringing VA facilities to every county in the state is not feasible, we can bring the technology that allows patients to virtually speak with doctors and healthcare providers. This technology, called telehealth technology, can be implemented in centrally located areas in rural communities throughout the state and cut down on veterans’ long travel times, reduce no-show appointments and enhance continuity of healthcare.
There are programs currently doing this to ensure that veterans have the highest quality of healthcare available. For example, Philips partnered with the VA to create the Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) program to bring this technology to critical areas. This partnership allows veterans to be seen by medical professionals across the state and country, saving them time and travel expenses. This program makes healthcare accessible and affordable for veterans and doesn’t face traditional healthcare limitations. Veterans can use this technology to speak to mental health professionals, nutritionists, follow-up appointments, and various medical specialists needed to sustain their continuity of care.
However, there currently are no ATLAS site locations in Colorado. Telehealth technology would be life-changing for our servicemen and women in Colorado. This is why we need programs like ATLAS to be championed in Congress. We are lucky to have Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-CO-5) working for us and serving on the House Armed Services Committee. Congressman Lamborn has been an advocate for our troops, and I am sure that advocating for our veterans’ healthcare will be a priority.
I sincerely encourage the rest of the Colorado delegation and others members of Congress to champion programs like ATLAS and recognize how they change lives.
Enjoying the beauty of Colorado doesn’t stop at the landscape. It means enjoying the wonderful people that call it home and ensuring all can receive optimal and timely healthcare.
Dean served 26 years on active duty and retired as the Command Sergeant Major, Evans Army Community Hospital, Fort Carson, CO. in 2006. He also served as a Department of the Army Civilian for the Army Office of The Surgeon General, retiring after more than 15 years in 2021 as a Senior Project Manager.