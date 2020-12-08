Welcome home veterans, and thank you for your service. Even if you wrote a blank check to Uncle Sam for an amount up to and including your life… You can’t live here.
The home buying process is stressful in any context, but for veterans seeking to use their VA home loan benefit, it can be downright demoralizing. There’s a sense among real estate agents that competitive offers guaranteed by the Veterans Administration are rejected more often than conventional loans. There are no statistics to support the claim; all supporting evidence is anecdotal and circumstantial – but as any good attorney will tell you – circumstantial evidence is still evidence.
Further compounding the issue is the fact that this does not legally comprise discrimination as defined by the Fair Housing Act, which enjoins discrimination on a basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, or disability. Sellers can legally disqualify a VA-guaranteed buyer based on their method of financing.
The military is a lifestyle for the young and the bold, meaning that everyone eventually leaves the service with ample time remaining for a second or third career as a civilian. As veterans enter their next act, they often face surprisingly durable prejudices, especially considering how the common understanding of the veteran experience has seemingly evolved for the better. Despite the significant commercial airtime purchased by venerable organizations like the Wounded Warrior Project, hiring managers often view veterans not as resilient and determined candidates, but as broken people who will be costly to accommodate in the workplace. And despite significant improvements in how the VA home loan works, many selling agents still view the VA loan not as a guarantee, but as a hassle.
At root of this perception is one of the greatest features of the VA home loan: there is no down payment requirement to be pre-approved. This is twisted into a generalized assumption that all VA-backed buyers – who likely have not put money down for their loan – cannot afford to negotiate if the home doesn’t appraise. It’s a facile analysis. If the buyer didn’t have to put money down, then it stands to reason that they actually do have more financial flexibility to negotiate if the home doesn’t appraise.
This dovetails with another general perception that VA buyers are not as strong as those holding conventional loans. This dismisses the fact that VA loan interest rates are .5% — .75% lower than their conventional counterparts, and the VA buyers leveraging these loans very often carry exceptional credit and significant savings accrued while in combat (a tax-free environment that comes with the added bonus of hazard pay). That’s a stronger buyer than most.
Another myth suggests that VA appraisers are a hassle. But if the VA buyer’s offer is competitive, and if the seller’s home is in good shape, does the appraiser’s involvement really affect the seller’s bottom line? The fact is that VA appraisers aren’t remarkably more “nitpicky” than their non-VA counterparts; they climb on the roof for a look-see of its condition where most other appraisers won’t. This could be a concern for sellers that have something to hide.
Selling agents often perceive that VA appraisers tend to low-ball the home’s value. That’s simply not true given that they apply the exact same parameters for comparable properties and adjustments as their conventional counterparts.
Our veterans won the global war on terror by displacing Saddam Hussein, repeatedly crushing the Taliban, and squeezing the life out of ISIS – often with one hand tied behind their back. They participated in history in a way that civilians will never comprehend. Those who return home do so with honor, and they often face a lifetime of combat-related challenges and civilian prejudices to overcome. They fought the good fight so we can live the good life, and they don’t want a hollow “thanks for your service.” They just want a fair crack at the American Dream.
To paraphrase Rudyard Kipling, let us not make mock of uniforms that guard us while we sleep. No one is asking for coercive legislation or affirmative action that will displace non-veteran buyers. This is simply a call for selling agents to take a second enlightened look at their VA-guaranteed offers. For a quick bipartisan win, Congress and the VA should assess the few remaining aspects – if any – of the VA home loan that make it less competitive.
Veterans offering winning terms should not unfairly lose the bidding war because of prejudice.
Joe Alvarez is a former active-duty Army Captain living in Colorado Springs.