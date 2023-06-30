Last August, my husband Rodney and I were looking forward to a relaxing weekend camping in the mountains with our baby and toddler.

But the “walk-in” site that I had booked turned out to be a quarter-mile uphill hike from our parking spot. Rodney winced as he came limping down from hauling up the first load. “I can’t do this, babe. My hip just hurts too much.” Ultimately, we turned around and drove back home.

Initially, we thought he had an orthopedic injury. Then we learned the horrifying truth: lung cancer, stage four; metastases all over. The hip tumor was just the first to have symptoms; others soon followed.

I watched my young, strong, healthy husband dying before my eyes on a trajectory so rapid that, by my nauseating estimate, it would lead to a funeral by spring.

I couldn’t stop thinking about a presentation I had seen four years ago on precision oncology as part of my job with a values-based mutual fund company. It explained how our cells have switches called kinases that regulate cellular processes, and when the DNA blueprint for certain kinases gets mutated, the result is cancer. Traditional chemotherapy indiscriminately attacks various kinases, causing massive collateral damage. However, precision cancer treatments specifically target the broken kinases associated with cancer, sparing healthy processes.

So from the moment we found out that Rodney had an aggressive, incurable cancer, my fervent prayer was that he had one with a targeted treatment available. Otherwise, we were looking at an average lifespan of two years with traditional chemo.

We were on the way to get his first chemo infusion when we got the call: Rodney was in the 5% of lung cancer patients with the ALK driver mutation. There were targeted treatments available for him. Suddenly, we were looking at an average lifespan of five to seven years — perhaps longer, if further medical breakthroughs occurred.

A few days later, we were celebrating the arrival of a precious box of pills.

After a couple of weeks on the medicine, he stopped needing his cane all the time. After a month, he could again put the chairs on the table to mop underneath. A few weeks later, he had the energy to put our toddler to bed, lingering long past bedtime to hear his little toddler musings, moments that have an even more irresistible sweetness now for both of us.

Later, to our amazement, we learned that more than one of the companies involved in Rodney’s diagnosis and treatment had been disclosed among my employer’s investment holdings.

It’s intuitive for people in our situation to have gratitude for the doctors and researchers who created these treatments — all the years of research and trials, the frustrations and the wins. But, thanks to my job, I’m also aware that there are hundreds of thousands of other people to be grateful for: those who invested in the companies that do this work.

We all know buying stock is an investment in our financial future, but we don’t always realize how many other futures are also impacted by those decisions.

More than half of Americans own stock, but the majority don’t know what’s in their investment accounts.

Our family is proof that where you invest your money matters. I urge you to consider what the companies you invest in are doing with that money — whether that’s developing cutting-edge cancer treatments, improving access to clean water, or raising labor standards for their workers.

To those of you who are doing so: the words “thank you” aren’t enough, but they carry the weight of so much — all of the extra cuddles Rodney and I get with our children, those spaghetti-all-over-the-floor dinners, and every gifted day we will still have together.

Deirdre Gibson is a partnership success specialist at Eventide.