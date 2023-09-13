One year ago, I wrote in The Gazette about our mission to restore excellence in Colorado Springs School District 11 and the positive reforms the district was implementing to that end.

Today, those reforms speak for themselves.

Coming out of the pandemic, D-11 ranked 158th out of 178 school districts in Colorado, according to Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) assessments. Today, we rank 79th, a giant leap in the right direction.

Of 17 school districts in El Paso County, two showed improvements in English and math. D-11 was one of them.

A year ago, 15 schools were on the state watchlist, categorized as “priority improvement” or “turnaround” schools. Today, that list has been reduced to eight.

Five of those schools were considered turnaround schools, the lowest category the state identifies. Today, every one of those schools has moved up at least one level.

Mitchell High School, which only a few short years ago was on the verge of a state takeover, no longer is a turnaround school. Martinez and West Elementary improved by two levels in the state rankings. West Middle and Adams Elementary jumped by three levels, going from the state’s lowest ranking to its highest. Queen Palmer, Holmes and Coronado are now in the state’s top category as well.

How did we get here? The school board sets overall guidance and governance; the superintendent executes it; but we could not have achieved this unprecedented growth without our teachers, parents and students holding themselves accountable to high expectations.

Early on in 2022, the board set the course to pursue academic excellence by prioritizing student success, staff investment, and parent engagement. The board hired Superintendent Michael Gaal in July 2022 to achieve these goals with intentionality and urgency.

We focused on improving student outcomes. By redirecting the limited financial resources of the district closer to students in the classrooms, our students have access to quality neighborhood schools with rigorous instruction in the core subjects, delivered by highly effective teachers.

We partnered with Pikes Peak State College to create the life-changing Mitchell Promise Scholarship, thereby providing free two-year post-secondary opportunities for our graduates. Leveraging community partnerships, 30 of our students traveled to Mexico and France this summer for language immersion studies.

Our schools are bustling with innovation, fostering every child’s curiosity and passion. Steele is now an International Baccalaureate school. Martinez and Columbia are arts integration pathways. Howbert focuses on outdoor educational opportunities. Doherty and Coronado will have state-of-the-art track and field facilities.

D-11 now provides the most preschool seats in El Paso County and free after-school programs in several of our elementary schools. We’ve increased industry certifications and college credit opportunities at significant cost savings to families. And so much more.

We invested in our staff. Understanding the need to attract and retain quality staff, the board approved historic pay raises and better health benefits. Certified teacher salaries start at $50,000, an increase of over $8,000, resulting in one of the highest starting salaries in the Pikes Peak region.

We championed parent engagement. Recognizing that parents are the child’s first and most important teachers, the board adopted “Parent Partnership” as a foundational policy to improve students’ educational experience in the classrooms and the relationship between schools and families.

There is more work ahead of us in our journey to ensure every student is grade-level proficient.

But there are students today who have opportunities they did not have yesterday. There are teachers, parents, and community partners who overlooked us in the past, now eager to join our journey to elevate students and schools to excellence.

In one year, D-11 took a big step toward becoming the high-performing district our families and taxpayers deserve.

Parth Melpakam is a D-11 parent and the president of the Colorado Springs District 11 Board of Education.