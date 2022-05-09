It’s difficult to find a place to start unraveling the tangle of inaccuracies in the April 24 story entitled, “D-11 equity director stands by her efforts,” but I’ll try to unsnarl a bit of it here.
First, Alexis Knox-Miller, director of D11’s sunsetting DEI department, continues to toss around the term “equity” as if referring to the commonly understood dictionary definition of the term: the quality of being fair and impartial.
It appears that what Ms. Knox-Miller really means is “equity” as used in the jargon of race-essentialist ideology, which holds that any disparity of outcome among racial groups is ipso facto proof of racism. This view requires that any disparity in outcomes must be eliminated one way or another.
To think about what that means, we can look at one particular statistical disparity in the past administration’s equity audit which was not mentioned in the article.
According to the audit, students of Asian ancestry are 17 times more likely than any other racial group to be referred to advanced placement programs in D-11. In other districts across the country, race-essentialist programs of the sort Ms. Knox-Miller oversaw have solved the “problem” of “Asian over-representation” by eliminating academic performance records and exams as admission requirements; by doing away with advanced placement programs altogether; and even by red-lining Asian-American kids out of advanced placement programs by imposing admission quotas based on zip codes.
At the Aug. 4, 2021 work session, certain that nothing could derail their proposed “equity” program, Ms. Knox-Miller assured the D-11 board (as it was comprised at that time) that the “over-representation” of Asian kids would “look very different” the following year. We don’t know how she planned to level off the overachieving Asian-American students because she didn’t say at the work session and the equity café “conversations” were strictly one way and carried an emphatic refusal to answer questions from the attendees.
Also, Ms. Knox-Miller continues to refer to race-essentialist DEI programs as if they are the only way to address diversity.
The truth is that other diversity training programs are available that start from the baseline assumption that we are all members of one human race and that every individual human being deserves to be treated with dignity and respect for his or her own unique humanity regardless of race, background, current condition, or any other factor.
One such program is Chloe Valdary’s Theory of Enchantment.
Another is Daryl Davis’ FAIR Diversity. Either would be infinitely more valuable than divisive race-essentialist DEI programs and neither would require installing a brand new six-figure salaried position in the administration building at the expense of academic resources in the classroom.
There is also the matter of Ms. Knox-Miller’s claim that race was not the only factor her department explored. As the article points out, the equity audit is available on the D-11 website. One can read through the audit page by page (or watch the Aug. 4 work session video) to discover any exploration of factors other than race. Those other factors won’t be found because they are not there.
In the video of the June 16, 2021 work session (also viewable on the website) a representative from the research company that conducted the audit pointedly explains why factors other than race are not included.
In the run-up to last November’s election, Ms. Knox-Miller and the previous D-11 board were supremely confident that their race-essentialist “equity” program would be accepted in the district.
This is demonstrated by Ms. Knox-Miller’s hostility to questions asked by elected board members at the Aug. 4 work session and through the flat refusal to engage in authentic question and answer sessions with members of the public.
The stakeholders of D-11 need to remain cognizant of how close the past administration came to succeeding in taking race essentialism to the students of D-11, downplaying their unique abilities, gifts, talents, and needs in favor of emphasizing primarily their skin color as a differentiator.
The parents, taxpayers, board members, teachers, and all other D-11 stakeholders need to maintain vigilance so that going forward, core elements of the past board’s race-essentialist “equity” program such as “privilege walks,” “Wheel of Power” and others are not quietly ushered in the side door by any administration official, department head, principal, or activist teacher who may yet be determined to do so.
Joseph Boyle is a D-11 resident and member of the D-11 Achievement Alliance, which exists to promote academic excellence and parental authority in Colorado Springs School District 11.